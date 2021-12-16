Xiaomi 12 renders show off Xiaomi’s next-gen flagship

Shortly after Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that its upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 will feature the new chip. While the company didn’t reveal any other information about the device, we’ve learned quite a bit about it through various leaks. So far, we’ve learned that the Xiaomi 12 could feature three 50MP cameras and a periscope zoom lens and it might run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Now, leaked renders of the device have surfaced online, giving us our first look at its design.

The following Xiaomi 12 renders come from noted leaker OnLeaks (via Zoutons). They showcase a slightly updated design, with a new rectangular camera module on the back, a flat back panel with slightly rounded edges (unlike the Mi 11), and a curved display over on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout. OnLeaks has also revealed that the Xiaomi 12 will measure around 152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm (11.5mm including the camera module).

As you can see in the attached renders, the Xiaomi 12 looks to have a triple camera setup on the back with one large sensor, two smaller sensors, and a dual-LED flash. The size difference between the three sensors leads us to believe the phone might not feature three 50MP cameras, as suggested in a previous leak. But that could still hold true for a different device in the Xiaomi 12 lineup, possibly the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The renders further reveal that the Xiaomi 12 will have rounded edges with the volume rocker and power button on the right edge, along with a USB Type-C port, the primary microphone, and speaker grille at the bottom edge.

At the moment, we have no further details about the Xiaomi 12. But since Xiaomi is expected to unveil its next-gen flagship lineup in China sometime later this month, we expect to learn more about the device in the days leading up to the launch.

Featured image: Xiaomi 12 render via OnLeaks