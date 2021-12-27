Xiaomi 12 design, features and specifications leaked ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its next flagship lineup, Xiaomi 12, tomorrow. We already know the new series will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and come running MIUI 13, the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom skin. Now ahead of the official reveal, a series of leaks have spilled the beans on the specifications and design of the Xiaomi 12 lineup.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass AKA @evleaks has leaked official renders of the Xiaomi 12. While Xiaomi did share a teaser of the Xiaomi 12 last week, it only showed the front of the phone. The renders shared by evleaks give us our best look at the Xiaomi 12’s design yet. As can be seen in the images attached below, the Xiaomi 12 features a rectangular camera module on the back housing three cameras, and an LED flash. We can also see the Xiaomi logo at the bottom perpendicular to the camera bump.

Blass has also posted a short promotional video of the Xiaomi 12 showcasing the phon’s overall design and four colors in action.

Meanwhile, a separate leak from a Weibo user (via @_snoopytech_) detailed the design and key specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. As we can see in renders, the Xiaomi 12 Pro sports an identical design to the regular model, featuring the same rectangular camera module and a hole-punch display on the front.

The Weibo leak also reveals some of the key specifications of the phone. As per the leak, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a bigger 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The phone’s triple camera setup will reportedly consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Over on the front, the phone will feature a 32MP selfie camera. The camera bit matches previous leaks which also said the Pro model would feature three 50MP cameras on the back.

Elsewhere, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is said to pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support, 50W fast wireless charging support, and up to 10W reverse wireless charging. Finally, we’re told the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 flash storage, VC liquid cooling system, and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The phone will be available in at least four colors: Green, Pink, Blue, and Black.

Over the last few days, Xiaomi has slowly been teasing key highlights of the Xiaomi 12 series (via XiaomiUI). So far, the company has confirmed that the lineup will come with a new Surge P1 charging chip with up to 120 fast charging support, a 32MP front camera, and Sony IMX766 and IMX707 main sensors for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, respectively. The Xiaomi 12 series will also come with an AI-powered video recording feature called CyberFocus which the company says will continuously track subjects no matter how they move and “will not lose focus.”

We expect to learn more about the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, including their pricing and availability at tomorrow’s launch event. Besides the new phones, Xiaomi will also be detailing the latest version of its custom skin: MIUI 13 as well MIUI 13 for Pad.