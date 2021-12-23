Xiaomi 12 Pro to feature 2K Samsung E5 display with dynamic refresh rate support

Xiaomi recently announced that it will lift the covers off its next-gen flagship lineup — the Xiaomi 12 series — in China on December 28. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 lineup will pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and run MIUI 13 out of the box. The company has now shared teasers about the Xiaomi 12 Pro on Weibo, highlighting some of its specifications.

In a recent string of posts on Weibo (via XiaomiUI Telegram channel), Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a 2K resolution Samsung E5 AMOLED display with second-gen LTPO technology and micro-lens micro-prism technology (machine translated).

The company has also revealed that the phone will offer variable refresh rate support (1Hz to 120Hz) and shared an image showcasing how the refresh rate will change automatically on a per-app basis, ranging from 1Hz on reading apps to 120Hz on apps in which there’s a lot of dynamic content on the screen.

As you can see in the attached GIF, the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s dynamic refresh rate will adjust the refresh rate of the phone’s display on the fly, even when you’re doing something as simple as scrolling through the Settings app. The GIF shows that the device will automatically switch to 120Hz when you start scrolling to offer a smooth experience and then gradually decrease the refresh rate to 10Hz as the scrolling slows down. This should, in theory, help the device conserve battery life.

Xiaomi is yet to share more details about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, but we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch. Based on the information we’ve seen so far, the Xiaomi 12 series seems to be a major step up from the Mi 11 series from last year, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the devices.

Are you looking forward to the Xiaomi 12 series? What new feature has you most excited? Let us know in the comments section below.