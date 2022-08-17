Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 13 based on Android 13 for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro

Google recently rolled out the first stable build of Android 13 to Pixel devices. Following in its footsteps, Xiaomi has now released the first stable build of MIUI 13 based on Android 13 for its flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The update brings all the new features Google introduced with Android 13 to the devices.

For the unaware, Xiaomi offers users two kinds of stable MIUI releases: “beta stable” and “stable.” There’s a thin distinction between the two builds, with the “beta stable” releases intended for a small fraction of users enrolled in the Mi Pilot beta testing program. This group tests the early release, after which it rolls out to a wider audience.

The MIUI 13 build based on Android 13 currently rolling out to the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro is a “beta stable” release. This means that users who are not enrolled in the Mi Pilot beta testing program will not be able to install it on their devices. If you are a part of the Mi Pilot beta testing program, however, you can install the build on your Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi 12 Pro by following the links provided below.

Screenshots via feds64 on the Xiaomi Community forums

According to screenshots shared by a user on Xiaomi’s community forums, the Android 13 release for the Xiaomi 12 has the firmware version 13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM and it measures 4.2GB. The release for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, has the firmware version 13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM and it measures 4.3GB. Along with all the new Android 13 features, it packs the Android security patches for August 2022. As shown in the screenshots, the update is meant for the global variants of the devices.

Note that this is not the final stable Android 13 release for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, and it has some known issues. Xiaomi states that users might face performance issues and overheating after installing the update, and some third-party apps might not work as intended.

Download MIUI 13 based on Android 13 for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro

You can download the Android 13 stable release for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro from the links provided below. If you get an error message during installation stating that the build is for closed beta testers only, you can sideload it using the TWRP custom recovery.

Download MIUI 13 based on Android 13: Xiaomi 12 || Xiaomi 12 Pro

Source: Xiaomi Community forums (1,2)