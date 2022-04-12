Xiaomi 12 Pro set to launch in India later this month

Xiaomi’s latest flagship lineup is coming soon to India. Launched in China late last year, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro made their international debut last month. And a month later, the company is set to bring the Xiaomi 12 Pro to the Indian market.

Xiaomi India has been teasing the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro for the past few days, and today the company officially revealed the launch date. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will launch in India on April 27, 2022. Xiaomi’s announcement and press invite don’t make any mention of the vanilla Xiaomi 12, so it seems the company is only bringing the Pro model to the Indian market.

The flagship of the is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

Since the Xiaomi 12 Pro has already launched in other markets, we know pretty much everything about the phone’s hardware. Assuming Xiaomi hasn’t made any changes to the Indian variant, the phone will feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Being a premium flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers capable camera hardware, featuring a 50MP IMX707 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging support. Other notable highlights include four-unit stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top. If you’re interested in learning more about the phone, be sure to check out our full review of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will face tough competition from the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. We expect to learn more about the Xiaomi 12 Pro, including its pricing and availability, at the official launch event.