Xiaomi launches its premium flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India

Xiaomi has become synonymous with a brand that makes value products. No matter what product you pick up that has a Xiaomi branding on it, you are bound to get one of the best value-for-money propositions. People confuse this proposition and brand Xiaomi products as “budget” devices, which is far from the truth on devices like top-tier flagships. To shed this tag, Xiaomi is launching its premium flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, in India, followed by the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Mi TV 5A.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications Specification Xiaomi 12 Pro Build Gorilla Glass Victus front and back

Aluminum frame Dimensions & Weight 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm

206g Display 6.73-inch OLED

3200 x 1440

LTPO 2.0

1500 peak brightness

10-bit color depth

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 256GB UFS 3.1

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,600 mAh

120W wired charging

Charging brick included

Wireless charging up to 50W Security Optical in-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Sony IMX707, 1/1.28-inch, 1.22µm pixels

50MP, f/1.9, Sony IMX707, 1/1.28-inch, 1.22µm pixels Secondary: 50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide, 115-degree FoV

50MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide, 115-degree FoV Tertiary: 50MP, f/1.9, 2x optical zoom Video: 8K @ 24fps

4K @ 60fps Front Camera(s) 32MP, f/2.45 selfie camera Port(s) USB-C Audio Dual Stereo Speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon Connectivity NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 6E

Dual band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Other Features IR Blaster

X-axis linear vibration motor

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the second most premium device Xiaomi has launched in India in recent years, with the most premium being the year-old Mi 11 Ultra. With the Mi 11 Ultra, the device was made available in limited quantities as Xiaomi attempted to gauge the demand and reception of the overkill flagship.

Needless to say, it only took a few weeks before all the stock of the product was sold out. So the Xiaomi 12 Pro occupies the spot of the most premium Xiaomi smartphone that you can purchase in India right now.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a beautiful smartphone that comes with its own set of features, some of them venturing into Ultra territory as well. For instance, you get 120W fast wired charging on this device, as well as 50W fast wireless charging for the 4,600 mAh battery.

The rest of the device is top-end but practical. For instance, the triple 50MP camera sensor is a highlight of the device, and we found the main camera to be worth it’s salt. So while the device does miss out on overkills like 108MP cameras and 100x zoom and beyond, end users will be happy with the overall package.

Xiaomi India also mentions that they have addressed the performance issues we spotted in our early Xiaomi 12 Pro review with subsequent software updates, so that’s something we will have to check and update. Speaking of updates, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box and Xiaomi will offer 3 years of Android upgrades plus additional security updates to the device.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is coming to India in two RAM variants: 8GB and 12GB, both with 256GB of storage. You can pick it up in three color options: Blue, Purple, and Gray.

8GB + 256GB: ₹62,999

12GB + 256GB: ₹66,999

The device goes on sale on May 2 at 12PM in India across Amazon India, mi.com, and offline stores. You can avail a bank discount of ₹6,000 with ICICI bank. In addition, Xiaomi has an introductory offer of ₹4,000, which brings the price down further for early buyers.

What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi 12 Pro and its pricing in India? Let us know in the comments below!