Xiaomi 12 series goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging support
Xiaomi is closing 2021 on a high note with the release of a new flagship lineup. In an event in China today, the company officially took the wraps off of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The new lineup succeeds the last year’s Mi 11 series and will go head to head against the upcoming 2022 flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10. The new phones bring numerous improvements over their predecessors, including a faster SoC, better displays, faster charging speeds, improved camera hardware, and much more.
Xiaomi 12 series: specifications
The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most powerful of the trio. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support. It also packs Goodix’s new In-display Light Sensor, allowing the phone to automatically adjust the display color temperature across different lighting conditions for a comfortable viewing experience.
The Xiaomi 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256G UFS 3.1 flash storage.
On the back, the phone features a triple camera rear setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX707 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. Over on the front, you’ll find a 32MP selfie camera fitted inside the hole-punch cutout. There’s also an AI-powered video recording feature called CyberFocus which the company says will continuously track subjects no matter how they move and “will not lose focus.”
In terms of audio, the phone comes equipped with four-unit stereo speakers consisting of two woofers and two tweeters. Xiaomi says this unique setup delivers stronger bass and clear treble. The phone also has a large 2900mm² vapor chamber, allowing users to play graphics-intensive games for extended periods without inviting thermal throttling.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports up to 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. On the software front, the Xiaomi 12 runs MIUI 12.5. It will receive the brand new MIUI 13 update next month.
Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X
The Xiaomi 12 is the middling option in the lineup. It retains many of the key aspects of the Pro model but in a smaller package. It sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Just like its bigger brother, the regular Xiaomi 12 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 has a different camera setup compared to the Pro model. It packs a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a macro lens. Elsewhere, the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500mAh battery that charges via a 67W fast wired charger. It also supports wireless charging up to 50W and reverse wireless charging up to 10W.
As for the Xiaomi 12X, it’s pretty identical to the Xiaomi 12 in most regards, except that it’s powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Pricing & Availability
The Xiaomi 12 series is launching first in China. Pre-orders will open up on December 30, with official sales kicking off next month. Color options include black, purple, blue, and green. There’s no word on the subsequent international launch of the new lineup.
All three phones will be available at the following prices:
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 4,699 (~$740)
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,999 (~$785)
- 8GB + 512GB — CNY 5,399 (~$845)
- Xiaomi 12
- 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,699 (~$581)
- 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~$628)
- 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,399 (~690)
- Xiaomi 12X
- 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,199
- 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,499
- 12GB + 256GB : CNY 3,799