Xiaomi 12 series goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging support

Xiaomi is closing 2021 on a high note with the release of a new flagship lineup. In an event in China today, the company officially took the wraps off of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The new lineup succeeds the last year’s Mi 11 series and will go head to head against the upcoming 2022 flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10. The new phones bring numerous improvements over their predecessors, including a faster SoC, better displays, faster charging speeds, improved camera hardware, and much more.

Xiaomi 12 series: specifications

Specifications Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Dimensions and Weight 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm

187g 180g 176g Display 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5)

QHD+ (3200 x 1440)

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

1500nits brightness

10bit color depth

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.28-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

12bit color depth

1100nits brightness

16,000 automatic brightness levels

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.28-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

12bit color depth

1100nits brightness

16,000 automatic brightness levels

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Rear Camera Primary : 50MP IMX707 main camera, OIS

: 50MP IMX707 main camera, OIS Secondary : 50MP ultrawide camera

: 50MP ultrawide camera Tertiary: 50MP telephoto Primary : 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS

: 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS Secondary : 13MP ultrawide camera

: 13MP ultrawide camera Tertiary: Macro sensor Primary : 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS

: 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS Secondary : 13MP ultrawide camera

: 13MP ultrawide camera Tertiary: Macro sensor Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery 4,600mAh battery

Surge P1 charging chip

120W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging 4,500mAh battery

67W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging 4,500mAh battery

67W fast wired charging Other features 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C

Four-unit stereo speakers (2x woofers and 2x tweeters)

Dolby Atmos support 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most powerful of the trio. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support. It also packs Goodix’s new In-display Light Sensor, allowing the phone to automatically adjust the display color temperature across different lighting conditions for a comfortable viewing experience.

The Xiaomi 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256G UFS 3.1 flash storage.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera rear setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX707 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. Over on the front, you’ll find a 32MP selfie camera fitted inside the hole-punch cutout. There’s also an AI-powered video recording feature called CyberFocus which the company says will continuously track subjects no matter how they move and “will not lose focus.”

In terms of audio, the phone comes equipped with four-unit stereo speakers consisting of two woofers and two tweeters. Xiaomi says this unique setup delivers stronger bass and clear treble. The phone also has a large 2900mm² vapor chamber, allowing users to play graphics-intensive games for extended periods without inviting thermal throttling.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports up to 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. On the software front, the Xiaomi 12 runs MIUI 12.5. It will receive the brand new MIUI 13 update next month.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12 is the middling option in the lineup. It retains many of the key aspects of the Pro model but in a smaller package. It sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Just like its bigger brother, the regular Xiaomi 12 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 has a different camera setup compared to the Pro model. It packs a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a macro lens. Elsewhere, the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500mAh battery that charges via a 67W fast wired charger. It also supports wireless charging up to 50W and reverse wireless charging up to 10W.

As for the Xiaomi 12X, it’s pretty identical to the Xiaomi 12 in most regards, except that it’s powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 12 series is launching first in China. Pre-orders will open up on December 30, with official sales kicking off next month. Color options include black, purple, blue, and green. There’s no word on the subsequent international launch of the new lineup.

All three phones will be available at the following prices: