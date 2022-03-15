Xiaomi has finally brought its 2022 flagships to international markets
Xiaomi has finally brought its 2022 flagships to international markets

After debuting the Xiaomi 12 series in China late last year, Xiaomi has now brought its latest flagships to international markets. The new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are bleeding-edge flagships featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm, high refresh rate displays, impressive camera hardware, and insane fast charging capabilities. Unlike its premium siblings, the new Xiaomi 12X is an affordable flagship that packs flagship hardware from a year ago. In case you missed our previous coverage of the Xiaomi 12 series, here’s everything you need to know about the new devices.

Xiaomi 12 series: Specifications

Specifications Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X
Dimensions and Weight
  • 163.6mm × 74.6mm × 8.16mm
  • 205g
  • 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm
  • 180g
  • 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm
  • 176g
Display
  • 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5)
  • QHD+ (3200 x 1440)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 480Hz touch sampling rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • 1500nits brightness
  • 10bit color depth
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 6.28-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
  • 12bit color depth
  • 1100nits brightness
  • 16,000 automatic brightness levels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 6.28-inch AMOLED
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage
  • 12bit color depth
  • 1100nits brightness
  • 16,000 automatic brightness levels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
SoC
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz
  • Adreno 730 GPU
  • 4nm process
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz
  • Adreno 730 GPU
  • 4nm process
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  •  Adreno 650 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP IMX707 main camera, OIS
  • Secondary: 50MP ultrawide camera
  • Tertiary: 50MP telephoto
  • Primary: 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS
  • Secondary: 13MP ultrawide camera
  • Tertiary: 5MP Telemacro sensor
  • Primary: 50MP IMX766 main camera, OIS
  • Secondary: 13MP ultrawide camera
  • Tertiary: 5MP Telemacro sensor
Front Camera
  • 32MP
  • 32MP
  • 32MP
Battery
  • 4,600mAh battery
  • Surge P1 charging chip
  • 120W fast wired charging
  • 50W fast wireless charging
  • 10W reverse wireless charging
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 67W fast wired charging
  • 50W fast wireless charging
  • 10W reverse wireless charging
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 67W fast wired charging
Other features
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • Four-unit stereo speakers (2x woofers and 2x tweeters)
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
Software
  • MIUI 13
  • MIUI 13

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Let’s kick things off with the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which will likely be the best Xiaomi smartphone this year unless the company launches an Ultra variant. The device packs almost all the premium features you would expect to see on a 2022 flagship, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a massive 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display over on the front, which offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, variable refresh rate support, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 1,500nits of peak brightness. The display features Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro all colors on white background

Speaking of cameras, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP primary wide-angle camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree FoV, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The device is capable of 8K video recording and it also offers 4K HDR10+ recording support, night mode support for all three rear-facing cameras, and Xiaomi ProFocus support (Motion tracking focus/Motion Capture/Eye tracking focus).

Backing the hardware is a 4,600mAh battery that supports Xiaomi’s insanely fast 120W wired fast charging solution, which can charge the device from 0-100% in just 18 minutes. The device also features 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. Other noteworthy features include Goodix’s new in-display Light Sensor for automatic display color correction, a Surge P1 chip for enhanced battery efficiency, an in-display fingerprint scanner, quad-speakers, and a 2900mm² vapor chamber for cooling.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers 5G NR support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The device runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12

The regular Xiaomi 12 is a small step down from the Pro variant, but it comes with the same Snapdragon chip, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a slightly smaller 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1,100nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Although the display on the Xiaomi 12 isn’t as impressive as the one on the Pro model, it still gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection against scratches and dents.

Xiaomi 12 all colors on white background

As with the Pro model, the Xiaomi 12 features a centered hole-punch cutout on the display that houses a 32MP selfie shooter. On the back, it features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Despite the inferior hardware, the Xiaomi 12 offers support for 8K video recording, 4K HDR10+ recording, night mode support on the primary and ultra-wide cameras, and Xiaomi ProFocus support.

The vanilla Xiaomi 12 packs a marginally smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-speakers.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi 12 offers 5G NR support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It also runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X is an affordable flagship that packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Although the device isn’t as powerful as the other two models in the Xiaomi 12 lineup, it packs the same 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display as the vanilla model.

Xiaomi-12X-all-colors-on-cream-background

It also features the same camera hardware as the Xiaomi 12, including a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP telemacro camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. On the software front, the Xiaomi 12X also offers 8K video recording support, but it lacks 4K HDR10+ video capture and Xiaomi ProFocus support.

The Xiaomi 12X also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, but it doesn’t come with wireless and wireless charging capabilities. Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and dual-speakers.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi 12X offers 5G NR support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. As with the other two models, it runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12.

Pricing & Availability

The new Xiaomi 12 series will be available in various regions, including but not limited to Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, in the coming weeks. At the moment, Xiaomi has not shared the complete pricing and availability info for all regions.

Xiaomi 12 series official poster color variants

Xiaomi has, however, shared the recommended retail price for the base RAM/storage variants of all models. Check out the section below for the pricing details. We’ll update the post with additional pricing/availability info as soon as it becomes available.

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
    • 8GB+256GB: $999
    • 12GB+256GB:
  • Xiaomi 12
    • 8GB+128GB: $749
    • 8GB+256GB:
    • 12GB+256GB:
  • Xiaomi 12X
    • 8GB+128GB: $649
    • 8GB+256GB:

As far as the color options are concerned, all three Xiaomi 12 series devices will be available in three colors — Gray, Purple, and Blue.

