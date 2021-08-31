Xiaomi 12 tipped to have three 50MP cameras and a periscope zoom lens

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 11 towards the end of last year, and the company will likely launch its successor around the same time this year. While we don’t expect Xiaomi to release any information about the device until Qualcomm unveils its next flagship chipset, leaks about it have already started popping up online. The leaks suggest that the device will be called the Xiaomi 12, as Xiaomi has dropped the Mi branding from future products, and it will feature a triple 50MP camera setup.

The leak in question comes from renowned leaker Digital Chat Station, who claims that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. They add that the telephoto camera on the device will use a 5x periscope zoom system. In comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 11 featured a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera.

Although the leak doesn’t highlight the rest of the Xiaomi 12’s specifications, the device will likely feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 895 chip and a high refresh rate OLED display with adaptive refresh rate support. We’re not sure if Xiaomi will offer an in-display camera on the Xiaomi 12 or not, but we do expect the phone to pack a big battery with great fast charging capabilities.

At the moment, we have no further information about the Xiaomi 12. We expect to learn more in the months leading up to its launch, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information about the device.

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra