Leaked renders provide first look at Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s Leica-branded camera system

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12 series in China late last year and subsequently brought it to the international markets in March. Currently, the lineup consists of three models: the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the Pro model, and the 12X. However, the company has yet to introduce the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which many of us are eagerly awaiting. Thanks to a fresh leak, now we have our first look at the phone.

The Mi 11 Ultra was widely regarded as one of the best camera phones of 2021. It looks like the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could bring even more powerful camera hardware. Fresh renders leaked by OnLeaks (via Zouton) look promising, showcasing a massive camera island covering nearly 1/3 of the back panel with the Leica logo sitting prominently on the left side.

The circular camera area has seven cutouts, out of which four appears to be camera sensors. The camera system reportedly consists of a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope lens. Meanwhile, the centered punch-hole cutout on the front holds a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3200), a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1700 nits peak brightness. The phone is rumored to use a ceramic back and aluminum frame and measure in at 161.9 x 74.3 x 9.5mm (13.1mm, including the rear camera bump). It will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Xiaomi announced the strategic partnership with Leica last month and confirmed the first Leica-branded smartphone would launch in July. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the name of the upcoming Leica-branded phone, it’s most likely the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The phone doesn’t have a definite launch date yet, but we expect to hear more from Xiaomi in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s design and massive camera island? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: OnLeaks

Via: Zouton