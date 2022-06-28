Xiaomi’s Leica partnership will bear fruit in form of the new Xiaomi 12S series early next month

We first heard rumors about Xiaomi’s Leica partnership in March of this year. At the time, new strings in the Chinese version of MIUI‘s Gallery Editor app revealed that an upcoming Xiaomi device would feature Leica-branded filters. A few months later, Xiaomi officially confirmed the Leica partnership and announced that the first phones developed in collaboration with the camera maker would hit the shelves in July. As expected, Xiaomi has now announced that it will host a launch event on July 4 to unveil the new Xiaomi 12S series featuring Leica-branded cameras.

Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun announced the launch event in a recent tweet stating, “After so much hard work, we can finally share our latest innovation, Xiaomi smartphones co-engineered with Leica, ushering in a new era in imagery technology.”

After so much hard work, we can finally share our latest innovation, Xiaomi smartphones co-engineered with Leica, ushering in a new era in imagery technology. Looking forward to sharing more at the #Xiaomi12SSeriesLaunch on July 4, 19:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/YHe5Zvqjdb — leijun (@leijun) June 28, 2022

Jun also shared an announcement poster for the event, which gives us a glimpse of the camera module on the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series and confirms that the launch event will kick off at 7 p.m. GMT+8 on July 4. Alvin Tse, GM of Xiaomi Indonesia, further revealed that the company would translate the event into six languages in real-time, so it should be easy to follow for Xiaomi fans worldwide.

Currently, Xiaomi hasn’t shared any other information about the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series. However, recent leaks suggest that the devices could feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 120Hz refresh rate displays, and 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 12S series will likely launch with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Are you looking forward to the Xiaomi 12S series? What upgrades do you wish to see on the upcoming devices? Let us know in the comments section below.