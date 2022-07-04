The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro offer minor upgrades over the Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi today unveiled three flagship devices as part of its new Xiaomi 12S series — the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Out of the three, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are minor upgrades over the flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro from last year. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12S Ultra, however, is a completely new device that succeeds the older Mi 11 Ultra. We’ve already covered all that’s new in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in a separate post and, in this post, we’ll take a quick look at the other two models.

Xiaomi 12S & Xiaomi 12S Pro: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi 12S Pro Build Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight Glass back: 152.7 x 69.6 x 8.16mm 182g

Leather back: 152.7 x 69.6 x 8.66mm 179g

Glass back: 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm 204g

Leather back: 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.66mm 203g

Display 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1800p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

1100nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Dolby Vision support 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED

3200 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 240Hz touch sampling rate

1500nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Dolby Vision support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

67W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

10W reverse wireless charging support 4,600mAh

120W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

10W reverse wireless charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP IMX707, f/1.79

Ultra-wide: 13MP, f/2.4, 123-degree FoV

Macro: 5MP Primary: 50MP IMX707, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 50MP, f/2.2, 115-degree FoV

Telephoto: 50MP, f/1.9 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.4 32MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio N/A N/A Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Other Features X-axis linear vibration motor X-axis linear vibration motor

As you can probably tell from looking at the table above, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro only feature a few changes when compared to the Xiaomi 12 series from last year. The newer models come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which should offer slightly better performance and power efficiency.

Xiaomi has also upgraded the camera system on one of the new models. The Xiaomi 12S now features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, instead of the IMX766, but the ultra-wide and macro cameras remain unchanged. The Xiaomi 12S Pro, however, comes with the same camera system as the Xiaomi 12.

Both phones feature the same displays as their respective predecessors and the same 32MP selfie shooters housed within a hole-punch cutout. The battery capacity and fast charging capabilites also remain unchanged, and Xiaomi hasn’t offered any improvements on the connectivity front either.

On the software front, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Currently, Xiaomi has not shared its software update commitment for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S will be available in four RAM/storage variants at the following prices:

Xiaomi 12S: 8GB+128GB: CNY 3,999 (~$597) 8GB+256GB: CNY 4,299 (~$642) 12GB+256GB: CNY 4,699 (~$702) 12GB+512GB: CNY 5,199 (~$777)

Xiaomi 12S Pro: 8GB+128GB: CNY 4,699 (~$702) 8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (~$747) 12GB+256GB: CNY 5,399 (~$807) 12GB+512GB: CNY 5,899 (~$881)



The devices will go on sale in China starting July 6 with pre-orders opening later today. Xiaomi has not shared the pricing and availability details for other regions yet. We expect the company to release the information in the coming weeks.