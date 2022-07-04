The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro offer minor upgrades over the Xiaomi 12 series
Xiaomi today unveiled three flagship devices as part of its new Xiaomi 12S series — the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Out of the three, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are minor upgrades over the flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro from last year. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12S Ultra, however, is a completely new device that succeeds the older Mi 11 Ultra. We’ve already covered all that’s new in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in a separate post and, in this post, we’ll take a quick look at the other two models.
Xiaomi 12S & Xiaomi 12S Pro: Specifications
|Specification
|Xiaomi 12S
|Xiaomi 12S Pro
|Build
|
|
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP f/2.4
|32MP f/2.4
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|N/A
|N/A
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|Other Features
|
|
As you can probably tell from looking at the table above, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro only feature a few changes when compared to the Xiaomi 12 series from last year. The newer models come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which should offer slightly better performance and power efficiency.
Xiaomi has also upgraded the camera system on one of the new models. The Xiaomi 12S now features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, instead of the IMX766, but the ultra-wide and macro cameras remain unchanged. The Xiaomi 12S Pro, however, comes with the same camera system as the Xiaomi 12.
Both phones feature the same displays as their respective predecessors and the same 32MP selfie shooters housed within a hole-punch cutout. The battery capacity and fast charging capabilites also remain unchanged, and Xiaomi hasn’t offered any improvements on the connectivity front either.
On the software front, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Currently, Xiaomi has not shared its software update commitment for the device.
Pricing & Availability
The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S will be available in four RAM/storage variants at the following prices:
- Xiaomi 12S:
- 8GB+128GB: CNY 3,999 (~$597)
- 8GB+256GB: CNY 4,299 (~$642)
- 12GB+256GB: CNY 4,699 (~$702)
- 12GB+512GB: CNY 5,199 (~$777)
- Xiaomi 12S Pro:
- 8GB+128GB: CNY 4,699 (~$702)
- 8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (~$747)
- 12GB+256GB: CNY 5,399 (~$807)
- 12GB+512GB: CNY 5,899 (~$881)
The devices will go on sale in China starting July 6 with pre-orders opening later today. Xiaomi has not shared the pricing and availability details for other regions yet. We expect the company to release the information in the coming weeks.