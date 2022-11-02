The Xiaomi 12S Ultra already packs one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. Its 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera easily outperforms the primary camera on more expensive smartphones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. So, what can Xiaomi do to make things even better? The answer, apparently, is to slap on a full-blown camera lens on its back.

Xiaomi has done just that and showcased a modified Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which features an updated ring around the camera module that supports Leica M-series camera lenses. Designed in partnership with Leica, the concept smartphone features not one but two 1-inch sensors and scratch-resistant sapphire glass on the camera module to prevent the system from picking up scratches while mounting or removing compatible lenses.

Xiaomi hasn't shared any other details about the camera setup on the concept smartphone. However, a short video showcasing the device confirms that the compatible lens offers a variable aperture of f/1.4-f/16. The video also confirms a couple of new software features to make the most of the upgraded hardware, including focus peaking, zebra lines, a histogram, and 10-bit RAW image capture support (via Android Authority). Check out the video embedded below to see the unique lens mounting system on the device.

Currently, Xiaomi has not confirmed whether or not it plans to bring this tech to a production smartphone in the future. But we sure hope that's the case. The company also hasn't showcased any image samples captured by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept. We're looking forward to seeing the product in action and keeping our fingers crossed to get a chance to experience it in person.

Would you buy a smartphone that supports interchangeable lenses? Or do you think it's a bit overkill? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Weibo

Via: Android Authority