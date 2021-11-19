The Xiaomi 12X could be a Snapdragon 870 powered affordable flagship

Xiaomi offers a wide variety of devices in the Mi 11 series, ranging from the affordable Mi 11 Lite to the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra. The lineup also includes affordable flagships like the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, and we expect Xiaomi to continue this trend in the next-gen Xiaomi 12 series. That’s because information about the upcoming Xiaomi 12X has already surfaced online, thanks to XDA Senior Member and reliable Xiaomi tipster kacskrz.

In a recent tweet, kacskrz reveals that the Xiaomi 12X will likely be an affordable flagship like its predecessor, featuring the Snapdragon 870 chip. The device will reportedly pack a 145.4 x 65.4mm (~6.28-inch) FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz peak refresh rate, and HDR10 support. kacskrz notes that the display height and width mentioned here are accurate, but the diagonal measurement may not be.

The tipster further reveals that the phone will sport a 50MP primary camera, and it will go by the codename psyche. Interestingly, kacskrz claims that the Xiaomi 12X won’t be making its way to India. This is rather odd as its predecessor, the Mi 11X, is available in the region.

Based on this leak, it seems that the Xiaomi 12X won’t be a massive upgrade over the Mi 11X. In fact, it looks like a minor downgrade, given that the Mi 11X features a larger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, offers the same resolution and HDR10+ support. The only noteworthy improvement is in the camera department, as the Mi 11X features a 48MP primary camera.

It’s also worth mentioning that while the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are essentially rebranded Redmi K40 series devices, the Xiaomi 12X doesn’t seem to be a rebranded Redmi K50 series phone. Previous Redmi K50 series leaks suggest that the devices will feature either the Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset. However, since we’re still months away from the official announcement, we can’t be sure if the Xiaomi 12X will end up being a completely new device or not.

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro