Xiaomi has been making smartphones for quite some time, but some of its more recent entries have offered some impressive specifications and features, having potential to maybe sit at the very top of the list when it comes to the best Android smartphones out right now. For the most part, what tends to hold Xiaomi back is its lack of global availability. With that said, the company has now debuted the Xiaomi 13 Pro, alongside the Xiaomi 13 at Mobile World Congress for its first international release.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. When it comes to the design, you're getting a smartphone that looks quite simple yet elegant. The front of the handset is dominated by a large 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and possess a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. When it comes to brightness, you're looking at 1,200 nits in normal situations, but this can kick up to 1,900 nits of brightness when outdoors or when the display is in extreme situations like a bright sunny day.

As far as the rear, the main focus is going to be the triple camera, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto sensor. While this might sound like standard-fare, Xiaomi has once again partnered with Leica, which will no doubt enhance the quality of the images being captured. Furthermore, the main camera, which has a 23mm focal length, is utilizing Sony's IMX989 sensor, which is considered by most to be one of the best options out right now. The main camera also has a large aperture coming in at f/1.9 and will be capable of shooting 8K video.

Of course, the 50MP telephoto is no slouch, equipped with an optically stabilized sensor, which should keep photos extra crispy when zooming in. Finally, the ultrawide will have a focal distance of 14mm with a 115 degree field of view. As you might expect, you're also going to get a front-facing camera, with the Xiaomi 13 Pro coming equipped with a 32MP shooter. Beyond cameras, you can expect great all day performance from the 4,820mAh battery, with rapid charging speeds up 120W when plugged in and 50W when charged wirelessly. Perhaps even more impressive is that the phone has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. When it comes to colors, Xiaomi keeps things simple with just two options: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Xiaomi 13

Now, as you might expect, the Xiaomi 13, isn't going to be as impressive as its Pro model sibling, but it still offers plenty of features to get excited about. It features a 6.36-inch 2400 x 1080 120Hz AMOLED display with the same maximum value of 1,900 nits as the Pro model. When it comes to performance, you're not missing a beat thanks to the device's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with 8GB or 12GB RAM configurations, and 256GB of internal storage.

As far as cameras go, you're still getting a triple camera setup and support from Leica, but your main shooter is going to be a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera. One thing to note here, is that Xiaomi states that the official megapixel count is actually 54MP for the main sensor, but the actually usable area is 50MP. Now when it comes to the battery, you'll get a 4,500mAh capacity with wired charging speeds up to 67W and wireless charging speeds up to 50W.

Both handsets will offer reverse wireless charging at 10W, run MIUI 14 based on Google's Android 13, and support NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. When it comes to colors, you get three options: Black, White, and Flora Green. For the most part, both of these handsets look amazing and unlike some other companies, Xiaomi is offering a standard and Pro model for its handsets, giving people options. As for release, the Xiaomi 13 Pro looks to be an international product, while the Xiaomi 13 be only available in certain regions. We will update this once we have more information.