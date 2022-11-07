New renders have been published the upcoming and unannounced Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both handsets will reportedly feature top of the line specifications, with the Xiaomi 13 offering a look that is quite different from its predecessor. While there currently isn't a firm release date for the handsets, there is the possibility that they will arrive before the end of the year.

A recent report from CompareDial in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, otherwise known as OnLeaks, shared renders of the Xiaomi 13, along with some information about the phone. The Xiaomi 13 will reportedly feature a flat 6.2-inch display, with thin bezels all the way around the screen, and a hole punch front-facing camera that is centered at the top. This design is quite different from its predecessor, which had a curved display with extremely narrow bezels on the left and right side of the screen. Apparently the shape of the new phone will be changing as well, with the frame surrounding the display being made from aluminum, featuring a more pronounced look thanks to its squared off design.

The right side of the phone will house the volume rocker and power button, with a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom area. The back of the phone will house a triple camera setup on an island that will protrude from the rear panel. From the renders, it looks to be a small bump with smooth edges. As far as dimensions go, the phone will come in at 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm. Although internal specifications are unknown at this point, there are rumors that the new phone will make use of Qualcomm's top-tier and unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In addition to the Xiaomi 13, we also have new renders for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, provided by OnLeaks in conjunction with Zoutons. This handset will be a more premium offering, with a curved 6.65-inch display with slim bezels on the side. In addition, it will have a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor.

It is also rumored that it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the phone will also have a dual speaker setup and will come with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. As far as dimensions go, it will roughly measure in at 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm.

Unfortunately, no further details were revealed about the phone at this time. But we shouldn't have to wait long as both handsets will reportedly make their debuts by the end of the year, with Xiaomi taking a more aggressive approach, looking to push its name and the Xiaomi 13 into more regions with a global release.

