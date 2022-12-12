Xiaomi's smartphones are often a major source of FOMO for enthusiasts in the U.S., as they usually pack some impressive specifications. The Xiaomi 13 series looks to be no different, as not only is it one of the first sets of devices to be launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it also doubles down on the Leica partnership that debuted with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. These devices will go head-to-head against the likes of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the best of the best when it comes to Xiaomi's portfolio of smartphones. Not only does it pack the latest flagship specifications in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM, and a 6.73-inch 1440p 120Hz display, but it also has the same IMX989 camera sensor as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, too. It has a 50MP telephoto for 75mm shots and an ultra-wide for 14mm shots. Finally, it has a 4,820 mAh battery that supports both 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. All in all, Xiaomi has really gone all in with the Pro model this year.

As for the non-Pro, there are a few downgraded specifications. For starters, the 6.36-inch display has a lower resolution at 1080p, and the primary camera sensor is the same as on the Honor 70 — the IMX800. There are no fancy auxiliary cameras either, as you get a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide. It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery (on account of its reduced size) but "only" has 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Both devices feature a unique "skin"/"nano-tech" material for the blue colorway, which the company says feels "soft" while also being resistant to photodegradation and peeling even under prolonged sunlight exposure. The Xiaomi 13 series has an IP68 water resistance rating on top of that, and both smartphones have the company's own "Surge" charging chip for battery management.

Both devices come equipped with the company's new MIUI 14 based on Android 13, with system optimization and new widgets, enhanced on-device privacy protection, and new features. The company did not commit to a specific update pattern or cadence.

The non-Pro Xiaomi 13 starts at 3,999 CNY (~$573), and the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts from 4,999 CNY (~$717) up to 6,299 CNY (~$903). Both devices will be available in both Black and White as well as the more unique Wilderness Green and Far Mountain Blue. Both devices will be on sale beginning on December 14th in Mainland China. Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will make an international debut in the future, though no further information was shared.