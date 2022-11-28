While Xiaomi is usually the first Android OEM to launch a device featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, Vivo stole the show this year with its recent launch of the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But Xiaomi isn't lagging too far behind, as it has now announced that it will unveil its next-gen Xiaomi 13 series early next month.

In a recent string of posts on Weibo, the company confirmed that it will host a launch event in China on December 1 to unveil the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and MIUI 14. In addition, the company's CEO, Lei Jun, revealed a few details about the upcoming device and gave us a glimpse of the devices.

As you can see in the attached images, the Xiaomi 13 series will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, asymmetrical bezels with three sides measuring 1.61mm and one measuring 1.81mm, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.3%, and a width of 71.5mm. Furthermore, Jun confirmed that the device will feature a quad-curved back panel for a comfortable grip, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and a leather feel back panel finish.

Xiaomi has previously confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but the company hasn't revealed any other hardware specifications. We speculate that the devices will bring several camera improvements to the table thanks to Xiaomi's ongoing partnership with Leica. The Xiaomi 13 series could also offer better fast-charging support. Since Xiaomi will also unveil MIUI 14 alongside the device, it's safe to assume that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will run the latest version of Xiaomi's custom Android skin. It will likely be based on Android 13.

As of now, Xiaomi hasn't mentioned an 'Ultra' variant. But that doesn't mean the company won't bring one to the market. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could arrive at a later date, but we'll have to wait and see how things unfold.

Are you looking forward to the Xiaomi 13 series? What hardware and software improvements do you expect to see on the devices? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Weibo (1,2)