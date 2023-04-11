A couple of months ago during Mobile World Congress, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro made its international debut, and while these were fantastic devices, some hinted that something even better was just on the horizon. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is already considered one of the best smartphones of 2023, so the fact that the company is preparing to release an Ultra version of the phone is cause for some excitement. The handset is slated to arrive sometime this month but before that, it looks like we're getting an early peek at the device through leaked renders, showing us the beautiful handset from all angles.

The renders come from Smartprix, working in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online persona, OnLeaks. The website has a few renders and also a video showing the handset from all angles. One of the first things you'll probably notice is the beautiful and large circular camera array on the rear. Another thing you'll notice about the rear camera array is that it looks like there are four sensors, and also a dual LED flash system. This look has made a strong comeback this year, with a number of popular smartphones offering similar designs.

Also on the rear we can see that the rear panel has some texture to it. While we can't say for sure what kind of material will be used, Smartprix goes on to state that the phone will have a 'leather finish.' Regardless of the material, it looks absolutely fabulous here. Moving on to the front side, you can also see on these renders that the handset looks to have a large curved display. While smartphones have been trending more towards flat displays recently, it's good to see a display with a slightly curved edge to give it some character. The display also houses the front-facing camera with a punch hole design. While not all that exciting, you can also see on the right side of the phone that there's a power button and volume rocker.

As for other specifications, we've seen reports that this handset could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, pack up to 16GB RAM, and will come with ample amounts of storage space. As for pricing and availability, we'll just have to wait and see. Xiaomi already occupies one slot in our best smartphones list, so it'll be interesting to see if this upcoming device can deliver even more.

Source: Smartprix, OnLeaks (Twitter)