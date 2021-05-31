Xiaomi’s 200W HyperCharge fast charging can fully charge your phone in 8 minutes

Xiaomi made headlines when it demoed its 100W wired fast charging technology back in 2019, which promised to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. OPPO topped this off with its 125W wired fast charging solution a year later. Now, Xiaomi has just regained the top spot, and by a huge margin.

Xiaomi has just shown off its latest fastest charging technology, which the company claims sets a world record for both wired and wireless charging speeds. Xiaomi says its new HyperCharging charging system can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 8 minutes or in 15 minutes with a wireless charger.

The company demonstrated a modified Mi 11 Ultra charging over a 200W wired charger. The video showed the phone reaching 10% from 0% in just 44 sec, 50% in 3 minutes, with the full charge coming in at just under 8 minutes. Meanwhile, the wireless charging demo shows the phone reaching 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 7 minutes, and 100% in 15 minutes.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Don’t hold your breath for the next Mi flagship to ship with a 200W charger, though. The new HyperCharge charging technology is far from being ready for the commercial release. Even Xioami’s current 120W charging technology has only made its debut on a single device yet — Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi decided to drop the 120W charging on subsequent devices due to concerns of severe reduction in battery lifespan in the longer run. As a result, the company’s 2021 flagship, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, tops out at 67W for wired and wireless charging. According to Xiaomi’s own preliminary test data, the capacity of a 100W fast-charging battery can be about 20% less than a standard 30W charging battery.