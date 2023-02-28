Just when you thought Realme's 240W charging speeds were lightning quick, Xiaomi drops the mic by showing off its 300W charging technology. The firm shared a demo of its new tech, charging up a modified Note 12 Pro with a 4,100mAh battery in just five minutes. As you can imagine, that kind of speed isn't just impressive, quite frankly, it's mind-blowing. While Xiaomi didn't really show off how this magic is accomplished, you can be certain that this charging tech will eventually find its way into upcoming handsets.

The news was shared on Twitter with more details found on Weibo, as the company presented those curious with a video showing a Redmi Note 12 Pro charging up from zero to 100 percent in five minutes. The firm even tracked how many watts were being pumped into the phone throughout the process. Although it starts off kind of slow, as you'd expect, you can see the power quickly increased into the 100s by the time the 15-second mark hits. While it never reaches its 300W peak, it does get quite high, hitting a top mark of 290.

When it comes to the technology, Xiaomi was a little sparse with the details, sharing through machine translation that the charger is small, powerful, and safe. Now, with this kind of announcement, one has to always wonder, where's the limit when it comes to charging speeds? While this was just a demo of the tech, no doubt, we'll soon begin seeing this kind of technology in upcoming devices but, in the near future, there's a real possibility that we'll get charging speeds that easily surpass the 300W mark.

But for those in the United States, these kinds of charging speeds aren't all that common, with most handsets charging under 100W and very few going above that rate. Which begs the question, do we really need fast charging at this level? Comment below.

Source: Redmi (Weibo)