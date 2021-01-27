Xiaomi may be working on two phones with 67W wireless charging

Xiaomi beat Samsung to the punch by launching the first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, but they have yet to launch that phone — the Mi 11 — internationally. Perhaps Xiaomi is waiting to launch the Mi 11 outside of China so they have time to add a “Lite” and “Pro” model? In any case, we’ve now seen evidence that Xiaomi is working on at least two phones with 67W wireless charging support, which is faster than the 50W wireless charging found in the standard Mi 11. While we can’t 100% confirm if the Mi 11 Pro is one of those two devices, there’s some evidence pointing towards this being the case, and it’s also hard to imagine that Xiaomi’s premium Pro model won’t feature the company’s fastest wireless charging tech to date.

Within the latest MIUI 12.5 beta build, XDA Member and frequent Xiaomi tipster kacskrz discovered a new string array titled “keyguard_wireless_strong_charge_67w” that contains the following two items: star and mars. We’ve been tracking these two code-names for a few weeks now, and from what we know, “star” will have a model name ending in K1 while mars will have a model name ending in K1A. That suggests these two devices are related — perhaps one is a regional variant of the other? (Note: Xiaomi’s model names typically follow a pattern which starts with “M” followed by a few numbers, two or three letters indicating the base device [in this case, K1/K1A], and then a few letters indicating the particular region/variant.) Apart from that, we also suspect that at least “star” will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, since it appears in a constant named “s8350” alongside “venus” (the code-name for the Mi 11) and “cetus” (the code-name for Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable smartphone).

Earlier this month, leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that a company is testing 80W wireless charging in its new flagship phone, which some speculated refers to the upcoming Mi 11 Pro from Xiaomi. While it’s true that Xiaomi is indeed testing 80W wireless charging, we don’t know if it’s ready for mass production. It’s possible that Xiaomi is still not ready to equip a smartphone with its 80W Mi Wireless Charging technology, as we have not spotted any evidence suggesting as much in the firmware. It’s also possible that Xiaomi is intentionally limiting the maximum power to 67W rather than 80W in order to control how much heat is generated. Regardless, there’s good evidence that Xiaomi is going with 67W wireless charging in a future product — they’ve even gone ahead and prepared a logo for it!

Again, we don’t know if the Mi 11 Pro in particular will feature 67W wireless charging. According to the folks over at the XiaomiUI Telegram group, the Mi 11 Pro’s code-name is “star” — matching one of two code-names we discovered — and it features an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a triple camera array comprised of a 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor, an ultra wide-angle camera, and a 48MP 5X optical zoom telephoto camera. XiaomiUI believes that “mars” will feature similar specifications, which lines up with our theory about their model names. We don’t know if these specifications are true, but we do know how XiaomiUI derived them, so we’re at least confident they aren’t outright fake. We won’t have to wait long to find out if they’re true, however, as a leak points to the Mi 11 Pro launching on February 12, 2021.