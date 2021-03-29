Xiaomi unveils an 80W wireless charger and its take on Apple’s failed AirPower

Earlier today, Xiaomi took the wraps off a handful of new devices, including the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Lite series, the Mi 11i, and the Mi Band 6. The company also unveiled a device that’s exclusively available in China: the Mi 11 Pro. It’s similar to the Mi 11 Ultra but costs slightly less. During the announcement of the Mi 11 Pro, though, Xiaomi spent some time detailing a couple of new wireless charging accessories that caught our attention. One of them is an absurdly fast 80W wireless charging stand while the other one is the Apple AirPower clone you might have been waiting for.

Xiaomi 80W Mi Wireless Charging Stand Set

Called the “Mi Wireless Charging Stand Set” (translated), this wireless charging accessory promises up to 80W speeds. For reference, Xiaomi’s fastest wireless charging products, currently the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, support up to 67W wireless charging. That means this accessory will be a bit future-proofed, which is nice to know considering how quickly we’re seeing advancements in wireless charging technology.

Xiaomi says the Mi Wireless Charging Stand Set has a curved air duct for high-efficiency heat dissipation. It also has a double-coil design to allow for both horizontal and vertical use. There’s even a dedicated key to turn on a faster charging mode that speeds up charging up to 15%. Many phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro feature a toggle in software to slow down the wireless charger, so it’s interesting to see Xiaomi offer a hardware button here.

In China, the 80W wireless charger costs ¥499 (~$76) which is quite expensive for a wireless charger. However, it comes with a 120W power brick in the box so it’s actually quite good value. Xiaomi is also selling an “environmentally friendly” version that doesn’t come with a charger in the box, and they’re also selling a “Special Edition” bundle that adds ¥199 on top of the Mi 11 Pro. Xiaomi says there are “limited numbers” of the product, so there’s no telling how long it’ll be sold in China or if it’ll ship outside of the region anytime soon.

Xiaomi’s version of Apple AirPower

Next up is Xiaomi’s multi-coil wireless fast charging pad, which many in the media have dubbed an AirPower clone. That’s not without warrant, though, as Xiaomi themselves admit they began development 2 years ago, which is the same time when Apple discontinued AirPower. For those not in the know, AirPower was supposed to be an Apple-made wireless charging mat that can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. It never released, obviously, causing much embarrassment for Apple.

Xiaomi’s take on AirPower involves 19 charging coils and a motor that can silently move coils to begin inductively charging your device. It can wirelessly charge 3 devices simultaneously at up to 20W speed each, totaling 60W of power. In China, it costs ¥599 (~$91) but there’s no word on global availability.