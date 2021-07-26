Xiaomi launches its Redmi Buds 3 Pro, tri-band WiFi 6 router, and 27″ gaming monitor globally

Xiaomi has announced a range of new AIoT products, including a new gaming monitor, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, wireless earbuds, a smart air-fryer, and an electric scooter. Notably, all of the products are already available in China, and the company is now announcing these for markets outside of its home country.

Starting with the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27’’, it features a 2560 x 1440 QHD panel with a 165Hz high refresh rate. Apart from offering 95% of the DCI-P3 and over 100% sRGB color range, the monitor also offers VESA DisplayHDR 400, and it is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified. Xiaomi also claims that it offers excellent brightness, although it hasn’t shared any information about peak brightness.

Next is the Mi Router AX9000, the company’s first high-end Wi-Fi 6 router with tri-band support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Hexa-core processor and offers support for 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands. Xiaomi says the router can offer a combined speed of up to 8,354Mbps and should suit the needs of most gamers and customers who want solid coverage around their homes. The Mi Router AX9000 also features a dedicated AIoT antenna allowing you to operate the router using smart voice assistants, 4×4 160MHz bandwidth, support for up to 16 devices, four LAN ports, a USB 3.0 port, and a cooling fan to keep the temperatures in check.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, its latest TWS earphones. These come with hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation) and transparency modes. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 with support for dual-device connectivity, letting users seamlessly switch between devices without re-pairing the earphones. They are claimed to offer a battery life of 6 hours and up to 28 hours of total playback time with the charging case. A 10-minute charge can deliver up to 3 hours of music playback, while the case itself supports wireless charging as well as wired charging via USB-C.

Under the home appliance space, the company has announced a new smart air fryer that offers a 3.5-liter capacity. It is compatible with the Mi Home app, thus allowing users to control it using a smartphone. Additionally, the app offers more than 100 different recipe ideas, and one can also control the smart air fryer using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Lastly, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Electric Scooter 3, featuring a lightweight body with a 3-step folding design, making it easy to carry or store. It has a top speed of 25km/h on a 600W maximum power motor, it can easily take on slopes or bumps and is meant for short trips around the city. It also comes with an E-ABS regenerative anti-lock braking system and a new rear dual-pad disc brake.

Price and availability

All of the newly launched products will be via official e-commerce channels. The Mi Router AX9000 is priced at 299€ ($352), while the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27” is priced at 449€ ($528). As for the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, they will be available at 69.9€ ($82). The Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is priced at 99€ ($116), and the Mi Electric Scooter 3 will be available at a recommended retail price of 449€ ($528).