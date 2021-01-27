Xiaomi allegedly working on a new haptic feedback system that’s responsive to gestures

Towards the end of last year, Xiaomi announced a minor update for its latest Android skin. The update, dubbed MIUI 12.5, introduced a couple of new features, including new live wallpapers, new system sounds, MIUI+, an updated Notes app, a few privacy changes, and more. While Xioami talked about all of these features during the announcement, it now seems like the company skipped out on one cool new feature that’s allegedly included in the update.

According to a recent post on the Xiaomiui Telegram channel, Xiaomi is working on adding a new haptic feedback system in MIUI 12.5. The post claims that the haptic feedback system will provide realistic feedback to touch inputs, including several gestures. It also includes a demo and a bunch of screenshots, highlighting the capabilities of the new haptic feedback system.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the new “Natural touch” haptic feedback system will provide an additional dimension to everything you see and touch on your phone’s screen. The system will offer three different types of haptic feedback — Crisp, Base, and Pop — that will vary depending on the action you perform on your device.

The high frequency Crisp feedback will be triggered when you do things like copy text, increase/decrease volume, or tap-and-hold on an icon on the home screen. The low frequency Base feedback will be triggered when you perform any swipe gestures. And the elastic Pop feedback will be triggered when you open context menus. A fourth Realistic touch feedback will be triggered when you interact with notifications, unlock your device with the fingerprint scanner, or when you press the power button.

The settings page for the new haptic feedback system also includes a video demo (attached above), which will likely highlight the different kinds of vibration response that you may get from your device while performing different actions. Although Xiaomi hasn’t released any information about this feature so far, XDA Senior Member and frequent Xiaomi tipster kacskrz tells us that it is currently limited to Chinese MIUI 12.5 builds and it’s disabled in global releases. However, we don’t see any reason why this feature won’t eventually make its way over to global builds. As of now, we don’t know for sure if or when that may happen.