Xiaomi’s new battery tech offers 10% more capacity at the same volume

Although we’ve seen some significant advancements in fast charging tech over the last few years, smartphone batteries have remained largely unchanged. However, Xiaomi finally seems to have a better solution. In a recent post on Weibo, the company announced its upcoming High-Silicon Lithium battery technology, promising increased capacity at the same volume.

Xiaomi claims that its new High-Silicon battery technology features three times the silicon content on the negative electrodes as existing lithium-ion batteries and a new packing technology that shrinks the control circuits. As a result, the company is able to pack 10 percent more capacity in the same amount of volume. As you can see in the attached image, Xiaomi’s new battery pack is a bit smaller than a conventional lithium-ion battery, even though they offer the same capacity.

L: Conventional lithium-ion battery; R: Xiaomi’s high-silicon lithium battery

While a 10 percent increase might not sound like a whole lot, it could make a significant difference. The higher capacity batteries will give OEMs the flexibility to either offer a higher capacity battery on their devices without the need to make more room for the battery pack or they could use the extra room left by using a smaller battery to pack more/better hardware on their devices. Along with the increased capacity, Xiaomi claims that its new high-silicon lithium batteries can increase the battery life by 100 minutes.

Xiaomi says it will begin mass-producing the new batteries in the second half of next year, so we don’t expect to see them on phones until much later. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will, most likely, not feature the new batteries, but we can expect to see them in next year’s Xiaomi flagship lineup.

Are you excited about Xiaomi’s new battery tech? Do you think the 10 percent improvement will make a significant difference or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.