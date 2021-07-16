Report: Xiaomi beat Apple to become the #2 smartphone vendor in Q2

Xiaomi’s growth over the years as a smartphone maker has been huge, especially throughout the past 5 years. They’ve gone from being an “affordable alternative” to being the main option of many users around the world, especially in emerging markets. The value proposition device lineups like the Redmi Note series offer remains unmatched and just keeps getting better, which has earned Xiaomi a solid following as well as device sales in the millions. But how big has Xiaomi become?

According to a new report by Canalys, Xiaomi grew to become the second-biggest smartphone vendor in the world during the second quarter of 2021.

Xiaomi was responsible for 17% of smartphone shipments through this period, being a close second to Samsung, which was responsible for 19% of smartphone shipments. They overtook Apple, trailing behind at 14%, while Oppo and Vivo were responsible for 10% each. For Xiaomi, this represents tremendous growth compared to where they were last year: their year-on-year growth was 83% despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which began early last year. Meanwhile, all other companies grew, albeit at a much smaller scale: Samsung grew 15%, while Oppo and Vivo grew 28% and 27% respectively. Apple, meanwhile, grew just 1%.

It’s not hard to see why Xiaomi’s having this kind of success. They sell everything from sub-$100 smartphones all the way up to premium devices like the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi MIX Fold, so there’s pretty much everything a smartphone enthusiast might ever want. They also have a strong presence in emerging markets like India, where they’re currently seeing the most success. The bulk of their sales is, however, cheaper devices, which are not really a stronghold of either Apple or Samsung. Both Oppo and Vivo, as well as Oppo’s sub-brand Realme, are directly competing with Xiaomi at their own game, so further growth might be harder going forward.

One thing is clear, though: Xiaomi is becoming a mainstream name quickly.