Xiaomi is proactively blocking devices in certain regions to comply with export regulations

Xiaomi doesn’t have an official presence in several countries, including the US. But the company doesn’t stop you from importing its devices to unsupported regions. If you import a Xiaomi device to any such region, it should work without any issues, provided it supports your carrier’s bands. However, that won’t be the case if you reside in Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan, or Crimea.

Although Xiaomi’s export policy prohibits the sale of its smartphones in the regions mentioned above, the company didn’t proactively block people’s devices if they imported them to these regions. But, of late, Xiaomi has been doing just that.

For the past few weeks, Xiaomi has been proactively blocking users from provisioning their phones if they live in Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan, or Crimea, in order to comply with export regulations and stop resellers. https://t.co/51AdXIMgnW — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 9, 2021

We’ve seen several reports highlighting this change on our forums, Reddit (via XiaomiAdictos), and Facebook, going back a few months. But it seems to have affected many more users this last week.

(Image: u/yn4v4s)

The reports suggest that after a few days of use, users in these regions are locked out of their phones, and they see the following message on the lockscreen:

Xiaomi policy does not permit sale or provision of the product to the territory in which you have attempted to activate it. Please contact the retailers directly for additional information.

A few users on our forums suggest that the issue is limited to devices activated in the regions mentioned above. They claim that it shouldn’t affect devices that were activated in their intended country of sale. But we can’t verify this claim at the moment. Interestingly, the issue doesn’t seem to affect users who have installed a custom ROM on their Xiaomi device.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi’s Terms and Conditions clearly state that it prohibits buyers from exporting phones to select regions. However, it doesn’t specify that it will block phones exported to those regions.