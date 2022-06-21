Xiaomi launches the Book S 12.4, an Arm-powered Windows 11 tablet

Xiaomi has announced a new Windows 11 tablet, the Book S 12.4, for European markets. The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, making it a relatively high-end Arm tablet, though Qualcomm has already announced the 8cx Gen 3 chip. Devices with that processor haven’t launched yet, so this is still one of the most high-end options if you want a Windows 11 Arm device.

Aside from the processor, which includes eight Kryo 495 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.84GHz and a Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU, the tablet also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which seems to be the only configuration available. It’s not the most high-end configuration, but it’s certainly serviceable for a good chunk of users. The battery is a relatively small 38Whr unit, but considering the Arm processor, that should still last up to 13 hours and 24 minutes, according to Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 comes with a 12.35-inch display, and that’s in a 16:10 aspect ratio, slightly taller than a typical 16:9 panel. The resolution is 2560 x 1600 with up to 500 nits of brightness, and it covers 100% of DCI-P3. Of course, since it’s a tablet, the screen supports touch, but it also supports the Xiaomi Smart Pen (sold separately), which comes with 4,096 levels of pressure for a more natural drawing and writing experience. The pen also supports Bluetooth and has two buttons for quick actions.

The tablet is also sold alongside the Xiaomi Book S 12.4 Keyboard, which turns it into more of a proper laptop. The tablet has a built-in kickstand to enable you to use it in this mode, similar to other tablets like the Surface Pro 8. The keyboard is sold separately for around €150 (though it’ll vary by market), though early buyers can get it for free when they buy the tablet itself. Again, these offers will vary by market.

Aside from that, the tablet includes a 5MP front-facing webcam (1080p video) and a 13MP rear camera, along with noise-cancelling microphones compatible with Qualcomm Aqstic technology. It also has dual stereo speakers for sound. The port selection is limited, but it’s about what you’d expect for a tablet – one USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The USB-C port supports power and display output, so you can still use a docking station if you want to use it at a desk.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 costs €699 in Europe, and it’s already available to buy in Germany, with a deal including the complementary keyboard for free. Other markets are likely to follow.

Source: Xiaomi