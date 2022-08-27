Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms a global release for the 12 S Ultra successor

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun declared via Twitter that Xiaomi would be available in global markets. More specifically, Jun was talking about the next iteration of the Xiaomi 12 S Ultra. It is unclear whether Jun was talking about a true successor to the Xiaomi 12 S Ultra, or a 12 S Ultra that will be made specifically for the global market.

Xiaomi has been around for a little over a decade and sold its first smartphone in 2011. A few years later it would dominate its local region having the largest marketshare in China. For the most part, Xiaomi’s main business lies in China, but it has expanded to other regions like India and Europe. The one market that it has not managed to enter is the United States. While it has never formally entered the market, it did previously experience some unpleasantness with the US government. Thankfully, the issues were later resolved.

The next iteration of Ultra will be available in our global markets! https://t.co/TgdDWq8724 — leijun (@leijun) August 27, 2022

Xiaomi going after global consumers is an important step, not only for the company but also for consumers. Despite there being a wealth of options for Android devices, the push forward to create something special has stagnated. Our own Adam Conway discussed this for mid-range devices, but it applies to flagship models too. Samsung has long had a stranglehold on the U.S. market and because of this, it has erred on the side of caution and continued to deliver iterative updates to its smartphones. With more competition, companies like Samsung would be forced to push hard and deliver more innovation.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a perfect example of what happens when a company pushes the envelope. You end up with a smartphone that has an alluring design that is supported by top specifications, and has an amazing camera. Furthermore, pricing for the 12S Ultra is in line with other flagships, which is great. While Xiaomi has enforced a sales strategy in its home territory, it will be interesting to see how much it invests into the global market going forward. Unfortunately for now, there isn’t a timeline of when its devices will begin to arrive to the global market.

Source: Lei Jun (Twitter)