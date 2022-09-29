Download: Here are all the new Xiaomi Civi 2 wallpapers

Xiaomi recently launched a new mid-range device in its home market — the Xiaomi Civi 2. It’s a premium mid-range phone featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, dual 32MP selfie cameras, a 6.55-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the software front, the phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12, which packs a host of cool features and a new range of wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract these wallpapers from the device’s firmware, and you can try them out on your phone to give it a fresh look.

Xiaomi Civi 2 wallpapers

Since the Xiaomi Civi 2 runs MIUI 13 out of the box, it includes all the default MIUI 13 wallpapers that Xiaomi debuted late last year. In addition, it packs fourteen device-specific static wallpapers. Check out the compressed versions of these new wallpapers in the gallery below.

This new wallpaper collection is named “Macaron,” and it consists of seven pairs of wallpapers optimized for dark and light themes. The wallpapers have a 2400x1080p resolution and are available in JPG format. You can download the full-resolution files for the wallpapers shown in the gallery above by following the link below. Since the wallpapers measure 2400x1080p, they should scale well on most devices with FHD+ displays. However, they might not look great on devices with high-resolution QHD+ displays.

Download the Xiaomi Civi 2 wallpapers

To use the Xiaomi Civi 2 wallpapers on your device, simply download them on your phone and use the default wallpaper picker to apply them to your homescreen or lockscreen. Alternatively, you can use the Google Wallpapers app to apply the wallpapers on your device if you face any issues using the default wallpaper picker.

What do you think of the new Xiaomi Civi 2 wallpapers? Which ones will you use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.