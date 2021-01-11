Xiaomi confirms the Redmi K40 is coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

A few weeks after Qualcomm unveiled its flagship chipset for 2021, the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11. Powered by the Snapdragon 888, the new Xiaomi Mi 11 brought some compelling hardware to the table, including a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and an impressive triple camera setup boasting of a 108MP primary sensor. While the Mi 11 is yet to make its way to international markets, Xiaomi’s budget-friendly sub-brand Redmi is now gearing up to launch the Redmi K40 — a Snapdragon 888-powered affordable flagship.

In a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, has released some key details about the upcoming Redmi K40. As per the post, the Redmi K40 will be unveiled in China next month. The device will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with a 4,000mAh battery, and a premium flat display. The post also states that the device will go on sale at a starting price of CNY2,999 (~$463), which is significantly cheaper than the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 (CNY 3,999).

While the post doesn’t reveal any additional details, we suspect that Redmi will offer a good mix of flagship and mid-range hardware on the Redmi K40. Much like its predecessors, the device may feature mid-range camera hardware, an FHD+ flat display instead of a QHD+ curved panel, and slower LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.0 storage on the base model. On top of that, the device may not include some of the premium display features found on the Xiaomi Mi 11. However, at the moment, this is all just speculation. We expect Redmi to release more information in the days leading up to the launch. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the upcoming Redmi K40.