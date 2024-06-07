Key Takeaways Xiaomi's gaming monitor offers a budget-friendly option for casual gamers and productivity users.

The monitor boasts a curved design, 180Hz refresh rate, and WQHD resolution for an attractive price.

Serious gamers may find issues with ghosting and lack of features like USB hub and speakers.

Most XDA readers may know Xiaomi for its smartphones, but the Chinese tech giant makes a wide variety of products ranging from vacuum cleaners to rice cookers, and even electric vehicles. But the majority of these products are not available for purchase in North America. Which is what makes this Xiaomi gaming monitor unique: it's currently being sold in the United States via Amazon and Walmart! As usual with Xiaomi products, this curved monitor looks good and performs above its price range. Serious gamers will want to look elsewhere due to the usage of VA (vertical alignment) panel and resolution that's not 4K, but for casual gamers and productivity use, this display gets the job done.

About this review: Xiaomi sent the monitor over for review. The company did not have input in this article.

Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQI 7 / 10 Xiaomi's 34-inch curved gaming monitor features 180Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, and a very attractive price. Resolution 3440 X 1440 Refresh Rate 180Hz Screen Size 34-inch, 21:9 Ports 2X HDMI 2.0; 2X Display Port Display Technology VA Aspect Ratio 21:9 Display coating Anti-reflective Screen Brightness 350 nits Sound None Pros Affordable price

Easy to set up

The screen looks great for its price range Cons Ghosting issues due to VA panel

Display cannot rotate to portrait orientation

No USB hub or speaker $299 at Amazon $246 at Walmart

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQI is available for purchase now from Amazon, Walmart, and Temu. The official retail price is $299, but Walmart is offering an early bird discount price of $246 that runs through the month of June.

Hardware overview

The Xiaomi monitor is very easy to set up out of the box. There are just four screws holding the baseplate to the monitor arm, and the latter plugs into the monitor with a snap. The arm allows the monitor to be moved up and down, as vertical tilt adjustment. It can not, however, rotate 90-degrees (for the screen to be shown in portrait orientation). The monitor is constructed of plastic, but the base and arm are metal.

There's a circular ring light around the back of the monitor that I find rather pointless (I guess to show this is a "gaming" monitor). Around the front, the display has an anti-reflective, matte coating over its 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 VA display panel.

There are two Display Ports 1.4, and a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports located where you'd expect them at the bottom back of the monitor. There's also a headphone jack to make up for the fact the monitor does not have built-in speakers. The package only includes a DP cable, and no HDMI cable.

The power button, located on the back right side of the monitor, is actually a four-way direction joystick nub, which also controls the settings panel. I find it quite useful, and it gives the monitor a clean look.

What I like

Xiaomi says the monitor covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and is factory calibrated at Delta-E below 2. While I do not have a professional display color accuracy measuring tool, I compared it against my 16-inch MacBook Pro and the colors matched closely. The screen looks fine to my eyes, with the WQHD resolution being sharp enough to display text and videos stretched across the canvas without significant loss of detail. The display also features HDR support with TÜV Low Blue Light Certification.

The 180Hz refresh rate is great in theory, but only those with a powerful GPU gaming PC would really benefit from it. I am not much of a gamer, so I tested it mostly with my MacBook Pro, playing NBA 2K24 and Tomb Raider, and the framerate certainly didn't get close enough to pushing 180Hz.

I've been using this monitor mostly for productivity work, so I loved having the 21:9 aspect ratio since it is a bit taller than the conventional 18:9. This means I have more vertical room for reading or typing text. I also edited several videos on this monitor. Having the Final Cut Pro timeline stretched across the wide-screen felt glorious.

What I don't like

The Xiaomi curved monitor uses a VA panel, which the gaming community does not prefer, because it has a slower response time which leads to ghosting. I can say ghosting is an issue here, but only if you're playing games with darker scenes and you try to look for it. It honestly is not a big deal for me, but I know I am just a casual gamer, while serious ones would find fault.

There are more valid complaints that I think most people would have, like the fact the display cannot rotate to portrait orientation, or the lack of speakers or USB hub to plug in a gaming controller or mouse. The latter are things that are the norm in many gaming monitors, albeit pricier ones.

The 350 nits screen brightness also means the display doesn't get too bright. It's not a big issue since this monitor is clearly for indoor use, but if you have it next to a window, it could be an issue.

Should you buy the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQI

You should buy the monitor if:

You want a curved widescreen monitor at a low price

You want a large monitor for productivity work at a low price

You should not buy the monitor if:

You are a very serious gamer and will not tolerate ghosting issues

You want a more feature-packed monitor with speakers and a USB hub

Xiaomi is a company that got its start making very budget consumer tech products that, while clearly not as high-performing as renowned alternatives, were still very attractive once the price is factored in. While the company's mobile department has stepped up its vision in recent years, and today makes some of the very best premium smartphones, this "good for the price" strategy is still evident in Xiaomi's other products, including this gaming monitor.

Basically, if you are a serious gamer, you'll want to spend more on a more feature-packed monitor. But if you're on a budget, or if you use your monitor more for productivity, then this is a very affordable monitor that looks great and performs fine.