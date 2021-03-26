Xiaomi to announce custom mobile chipset during March 29 event

After announcing the arrival of a new Mi MIX smartphone earlier this week, Xiaomi has now teased that it will be launching a new in-house chipset. This won’t be the first time the company launches custom silicon, though, as it has previously launched an in-house SoC, called the Surge S1, back in 2017. The SoC had made an appearance on the Mi 5C, and it was claimed to be more powerful than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625.

According to a new poster shared by Xiaomi on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (via Android Authority), a new “self-developed chip” is on its way. Several executives from the company have shared the same poster that features the words ‘surged’ or ‘surging,’ hinting that the company might continue with the naming scheme. Xiaomi has shared no other information at the moment, but it is safe to assume that the upcoming chip won’t be groundbreaking. It will either be a standalone mobile processor offering performance at par with a current-gen chip from Qualcomm or a supplementary chip that will integrate with an existing or a brand new Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi has a grand online event lined up for March 29. The company is expected to launch more devices under its Mi 11 series. Rumors suggest that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and most likely the Mi 11 Lite at the event. Xiaomi has also teased that its Mi MIX series will also be making a comeback on the same date. The last handset under the MIX series was the Mi MIX Alpha, a unique concept device with a wrap-around display. Rumors say that the upcoming smartphone in the series could be the Mi MIX 4, featuring a foldable design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Xiaomi’s launch event will be held in China on March 29, and it will kick off at 7:30 PM GMT. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Xiaomi’s global website.