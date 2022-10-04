Xiaomi debuts 12T and 12T Pro, Pro model features 200MP camera

Today, Xiaomi held an event in Munich, Germany, to launch its latest smartphone, the 12T series. The smartphone series builds on its predecessor, the 11T series, and improves the products when it comes to innovation and imaging. The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T offer top-tier designs that are accented by their camera bezels. The phones are available in three colors: Blue, Black, and Silver.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has the ability to “make moments mega,” according to the company, which means being able to capture important moments with its “mega camera system.” With the 12T Pro, Xiaomi introduces a 200MP sensor, which offers better image quality, accurate focus, and better lowlight photos. The company not only considers the sensor but also utilizes a high-quality lens system and computational photography to make images better. By utilizing the large sensor, the company can offer features like Xiaomi ProCut, which allows the phone to crop from the original image to create five new compositions. The camera can also crop in for better portrait photography and can shoot better night photos with its 16-in-1 binning. The Xiaomi 12T comes with similar features but makes use of an older 108MP sensor, which isn’t too shabby.

As far as performance is concerned, the Xiaomi 12T Pro makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, while the Xiaomi 12T is powered by a Dimensity 8100 Ultra. Both phones will offer a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can go up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones will also make use of a 5,000mAh battery for all-day battery life and will achieve 120W charging speeds that will take you from zero to 100 in less than 20 minutes. As for pricing, the phones will go on sale in Europe on October 13, and we’re looking at a starting price of €599 for the 12T, while the 12T pro will start at €749. As for the UK, the phones will be available on October 20, with the 12T will start at £499 and the 12T Pro will start at £699.

