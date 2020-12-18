Xiaomi releases kernel sources for the Redmi 9/9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 4G/Redmi 9 Power, and Mi 10T Lite/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Sometimes it takes Xiaomi a long time to release the kernel source code for a device they sell, but other times it can come rather hastily. While the Chinese OEM’s timeliness factor remains questionable, a kernel source release still excites the aftermarket development community, whenever it does land. And we are happy to report that a handful of new devices have had their kernel sources released, namely the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Power (sold as the Redmi Note 9 4G in China), and the Mi 10T Lite AKA the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi 9 / Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 (code-name: “lancelot”) was released in June. The smartphone made its way to the Indian market as the Redmi 9 Prime back in August (not to be confused with the Indian Redmi 9). Xiaomi has now published kernel sources for the device based on the Android 10 release. The time gap is not ideal, but better late than never.

Redmi Note 9 4G / Redmi 9 Power

The newly released Redmi 9 Power’s kernel source code has been released as well, so developers can get to work on porting TWRP, creating custom AOSP-based ROMs, and custom kernels for the phone. If you need a brief refresher on the device, it’s based on the Redmi Note 9 4G China (code-name: “lime”), which is itself a close relative of the POCO M3 (code-name: “citrus”).

Mi 10T Lite / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The China-exclusive Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (code-name: “gauguinpro”) touts a few noteworthy features, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 6.67-inch, 120Hz LCD display panel. In fact, the device also shares a lot of the same specifications as the Mi 10T Lite (code-name: “gauguin”), which is why the kernel tree repo linked below is compatible with both of them.

Having access to kernel source code doesn’t necessarily mean the devices will have great custom development support, but given the immense popularity of Xiaomi’s budget and mid-range devices, there’s little doubt in our minds that all three phones won’t have access to a variety of custom ROMs in the near future.