Xiaomi launches two affordable smart TVs in India with Android TV 11, Dolby Audio, and dual-band Wi-Fi

Xiaomi today unveiled two new affordable smart TVs in India as the company continues to tighten its grip on the entry-level smart TV market. The new TVs are part of the Redmi Smart TV lineup and, as you would expect, have a great price to performance ratio.

Redmi Smart TV 32

The Redmi Smart TV 32 is the most affordable of the duo. It features a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The TV supports Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine, which provides enhanced color saturation, contrast, and depth for better visuals. In terms of the overall design and specs, the TV is quite similar to the Mi LET TV 4C. However, a quick look at the spec sheet reveals that the Redmi Smart TV 32 has an inferior quad-core processor based on Cortex-A35 cores and a lesser powerful Mali G31 MP2 GPU. In comparison, the Mi LED TV 4C features a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU.

On the audio front, the Redmi Smart TV 32 comes equipped with two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X support. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi Smart TV 32 runs Android TV 11 out of the box with Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 skin on top.

Redmi Smart TV 43

Meanwhile, the Redmi Smart TV 43 features a 43-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display with Vivid Color Engine support and a 60Hz screen refresh rate. Similar to the 32-inch model, you get two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual :X support. In addition, the TV also supports Dolby Atmos pass-through over ARC port.

On the inside, the Redmi Smart TV 43 features the same quad-core Cortex-A35-based processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The connectivity suite is also similar, with the TV offering Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm jack, an ethernet port, and two HDMI ports.

Finally, the Redmi Smart TV 43 comes running Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Smart TV 32 is priced at ₹15,999, while the 43-inch model costs ₹25,999. Both TVs will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers. Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date.