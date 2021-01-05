Xiaomi launches Mi 10i with 108MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 750G, 33W fast charging, MIUI 12 in India

Xiaomi along with its spin-off brands Redmi and POCO have flooded the smartphone market with an enormous number of phones in each price range and category. Xiaomi’s position about the independent status of these brands varies with markets globally but they often end up sharing similar SKUs that are available with minor tweaks and different branding. Today, Xiaomi announces the Mi 10i 5G in India, wherein the “i” stands for India. Although the company claims it is a phone made for the Indian market, it shares the same design and almost the same specifications as the Mi 10T Lite and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China). The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 108MP camera, 5G support, a 120Hz display, and more.

Starting with its display, the Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a hole-punch selfie camera in the center. The display sports a 120Hz refresh rate as well as supports variable refresh rate just like the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. This means the refresh rate of the display can switch between six different settings — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz — to synchronize with the frame rate of the content that is being played. The display is protected under Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi is powering the Mi 10i with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile platform. The Snapdragon X52 modem part of the chipset supports both — mmWave and Sub-6 GHz — networks for 5G connectivity. The chipset is based on an 8nm design and the onboard CPU uses two Kryo 560 performance cores based on ARM’s Cortex-A77 along with six Cortex-A55 based efficiency cores. The Snapdragon 750G also features Adreno 619 GPU with Elite Gaming features. The Mi 10i comes with a choice between 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is further expandable using the microSD card.

One of the major highlights of the Mi 10i that sets it apart from the Mi 10T Lite is the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2. This is a 1/1.52″ sensor and features a pixel size of 0.7μm, which is 15% smaller than the 0.8μm pixels ISOCELL HMX and HM1 sensors. Despite the smaller size, the sensor is claimed to be better than the predecessors because of Samsung’s improved light-retention ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO technologies in the sensors. Along with the 108MP sensor, the Xiaomi Mi 10i uses an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Mi 10i features a 16MP selfie camera.

For long-lasting usage, the Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 4,820mAh battery and supports up to 33W Xiaomi Turbo charging. The 33W Turbo charger is also included within the retail package, unlike Xiaomi’s flagship — Mi 11 — that no does not come with a charger in the box. Notably, the smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of software, the Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Android 11 update has already started rolling out for several MIUI-powered devices and should be available for the smartphone soon.

Price & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in three variants, with prices as following:

6GB + 64GB – ₹20,999

8GB + 128GB – ₹21,999

8GB + 256GB – ₹23,999

It will be available starting January 7th via Amazon India, Mi.com, and a host of Xiaomi’s offline retail stores.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Mi 10i Build Glass Back

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back Dimensions & Weight 165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm

215g Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD

120Hz refresh rate

Centered hole-punch SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G: 2x ARM Cortex-A77 “performance” cores @ 2.2GHz +

6x ARM Cortex-A55 “efficiency” cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 619 RAM & Storage 6GB + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 4,820 mAh

33W wired fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP, 1/1.52″ sensor, 9in1 pixel binning, f/1.75

108MP, 1/1.52″ sensor, 9in1 pixel binning, f/1.75 Secondary: 8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 120° FoV

8MP Ultra-wide angle, f/2.2, 120° FoV Tertiary: 2MP, macro

2MP, macro Quarternary: 2MP, depth Video: 4K @ 30fps

1080p @ 60fps, 30fps Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual speakers, AAC, LDAC, LHDC support Connectivity Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g

Bluetooth 5.1

GNSS: Beidou B1l + B2a GPS L1 + L5 Galileo E1 + E5a GLONASS G1 QZSS L1 + L5

Bands: 5G: n1, n3, n41, n78, n79 4G: FDD-LTE: B1, 3, 5, 7, 8

TDD-LTE: B34, 38, 39, 40, 41 3G: WCDMA: B1, 2, 5, 8

CDMA EVDO: BC0 2G: GSM: B2, 3, 5, 8

Software MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Other Features IR Blaster

