Download: Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are getting Android 11 update with MIUI 12

Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series was launched in September 2020 with MIUI 12 on top of Android 10, and the good-looking smartphone duo made its way to India a month later. Being a flagship grade device, users expected that the underlying Android layer would receive fairly quick updates to the latest version of Android and it did happen. The Redmi K30S, i.e. the Chinese variant of the Mi 10T, picked up the Android 11 update a while ago through the closed beta channel of MIUI. Although the China beta ROM can be flashed on the Indian and global variants, there are a few shortcomings such as the lack of Google Play Services that are keeping most people away. The waiting period is finally over, as Xiaomi has now begun the rollout for the stable version of Android 11 to Mi 10T/10T Pro owners in India.

The Android 11 update for the Indian Mi 10T series carries build version V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and it ships with January 2021 security patches. The build is still based on MIUI 12 — not MIUI 12.5 — which is a bit disappointing. But for what it’s worth, unlike the Chinese ROM, this version does not have any limitation related to Google apps as it is made for the Indian model.

As of now, Xiaomi internally marks the current Android build for the Mi 10T as “stable beta”. For those not familiar with the Chinese OEM’s update policy, it means an authorized Mi Account might be required to manually install the ZIP file on your phone. However, the validation routine can be bypassed under a custom recovery environment. Thus, all you need to do to flash this build is to unlock the bootloader, install TWRP, and then flash this ROM.

Download Android 11 with MIUI 12 for the Mi 10T series (codename: apollo) — V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM

Once Xiaomi marks it to be stable enough, they are going to flip a server-side switch that will eventually remove the need for such authorization before flashing. Alternatively, they could also release new builds with additional bug fixes.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for providing the download link!