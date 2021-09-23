Get the Xiaomi Mi 11 for £649 in the U.K. (£100 off)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a flagship smartphone that was released at the start of this year, packing some impressive specifications in a well-rounded package. I have one and reviewed it right here at XDA, and I’m a massive fan of it. It’s now on sale in the U.K. on Amazon, and you can grab one for £649, a £100 reduction in price. If you’re looking for a great 2021 flagship, then this smartphone might be right up your alley.

Xiaomi Mi 11 The Xiaomi Mi 11 is available for £100 off right now on Amazon U.K., making it even cheaper than it already was. See at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a beautiful-looking smartphone with a lot of power hidden behind a relatively lower price tag when compared to the opposition. A fantastic chipset with a very good primary sensor and super-fast charging puts the Xiaomi Mi 11 in an excellent position. The 55W charger comes in the box (more than can be said for some other devices), and the camera system is pretty good, even if it is somewhat outclassed by competitors. There are much more expensive flagships on the market, and in some ways, it’s obvious that this device is cheaper than the competition. However, it’s a stellar package in its own right, and definitely worth a look.

In terms of design, the “squircle” camera on the top left is a unique aspect of this smartphone’s design, housing the powerful tri-camera system. This triple-camera array has multiple layers, with the huge 108MP primary sensor raised slightly above the 13MP ultrawide, which itself is raised slightly above the 5MP macro camera. There’s no headphone jack in the Mi 11, though the company does pack a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box, something that I haven’t seen arrive with a smartphone in a while. Finally, you get a pre-applied screen protector and a clear case in the box. There are also dual speakers, an IR blaster for infrared controls, and an up-to 1500 nit brightness display. Overall, it’s a smartphone definitely worth taking a look at if you’re in the market for a new one.