Xiaomi’s Mi 11 could undercut the Galaxy S21’s price in Europe

Last month, Xiaomi confirmed plans to launch the Mi 11 globally on February 8. The only problem was the company decided to withhold pricing information ahead of the launch. Thankfully, a new report claims to have that information, and it could be bad news for the Galaxy S21.

91Mobiles reports Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 in Europe for €799 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If you want to double the storage, that’ll cost you €899. In comparison, the Galaxy S21 starts at €849 in Europe or £769 in the UK. That’s not a huge difference, but it’s noticeable enough if you’re looking to save some money.

Xiaomi previously launched the Mi 11, which comes equipped with the new Snapdragon 888 chip, in China toward the end of last year. We actually got an early hands on with the device, sharing our impressions back in January.

“If I have to summarize the Xiaomi Mi 11 in a sentence, it’d be ‘like a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra but with a Snapdragon 888,’” we said last month. “That’s because Xiaomi has carried over many of the Mi 10 Ultra’s features, from the gorgeous 2K 120Hz OLED screen to the subtle curvature on all four sides of the screen to even that ‘squircle’ shaped camera module, this device feels very similar in look and feel to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.”

The display is gorgeous, the design premium, and performance is top notch. If the Mi 11 does launch in Europe for €799, it will present consumers with a difficult choice when deciding between the Galaxy S21. That’s a good problem to have, and speaks to the quality of both options.

We’ll wait for official confirmation from Xiaomi about the Mi 11’s launch price in Europe. 91Mobiles warns that the there won’t be a global variant with 12GB RAM, so that’s something to keep in mind. All the other specs, including the triple-camera system, 4,600mAh battery, and 6.81-inch QHD+ display should be the same.

