Xiaomi sets February 8th as the Mi 11 and MIUI 12.5 global launch date

After launching the Mi 11 in China, Xiaomi is gearing up to announce details about an international rollout of the device at an event on February 8. The company is also set to announce the global rollout of MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi previously launched the Mi 11 in China toward the end of last year. The release was particularly notable because it was the first smartphone to launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The chip is expected to power many of this year’s flagship 5G devices, including the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S.

Xiaomi’s event will likely see the company reveal price and availability in specific countries. GSMArena notes that Spain has already been confirmed as a new destination for the Mi 11, but other EU countries will likely get the device as well.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to purchase the Mi 11 yet, you’re in for a treat. We got our hands on the device a few weeks ago and found it to be a gorgeous and powerful device. It’s reminiscent of the Mi 10 Ultra, but even more powerful thanks to the new Snapdragon 888 chip.

We say it’s similar to the Mi 10 Ultra because the Mi 11 features some of the same specs, like the gorgeous 2K 120Hz OLED screen and the “squircle” shaped camera module. The devices looks and feels very similar, which isn’t a bad thing at all. It will be very interesting to see how the Mi 11 is priced in other regions of the world. But if Xiaomi keeps it low, it could be one of the best values on the market.

Xiaomi will also share more launch details about MIUI 12.5, which is a fairly modest update over MIUI 12.0. One of the nice new features in the update will allow users to hide icons of pre-installed apps. This will make it easy for users to keep their home screens nice and minimal.

We’ll bring you all the details from Xiaomi’s February 8 event as it happens.