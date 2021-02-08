Xiaomi Mi 11 lands in Europe to take on the Galaxy S21 lineup

Shortly after the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China. The company’s latest flagship device was the first to feature Qualcomm’s new SoC, coupled with an impressive QHD+ 120Hz display, a 108MP triple camera setup, and much more. The company has now finally launched the device in the European market, and here’s everything you need to know about it:

Navigate this page:

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Mi 11 Build Metallic mid-frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on front

Glass back Dimensions & Weight Frosted Glass: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm 196g

Vegan Leather: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.56mm 194g

Display 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch response rate

515 ppi pixel density

1500 nits peak brightness

10-bit color

HDR10+

Hole punch display

Quad-curved SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB Battery & Charging 4,600mAh

55W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging

55W GaN charger included Security In-Display Optical Fingerprint Sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, f/1.85, 1.6µm, OIS

108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, f/1.85, 1.6µm, OIS Secondary: 13MP, f/2.4, 123° FoV, wide-angle sensor

13MP, f/2.4, 123° FoV, wide-angle sensor Tertiary: 5MP, f/2.4, AF, macro Video: 8K

HDR10+ Front Camera(s) 20MP, f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type C Audio Stereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon Connectivity NFC

Wi-Fi 6

IR Blaster Software MIUI 12 Other Features Simultaneous audio sharing with two Bluetooth devices

Xiaomi Mi 11 XDA Forums

Display

As Ben pointed out in our hands-on preview of the Xiaomi Mi 11, the device features a gorgeous 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and curves on all four sides. The display offers a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a pixel density of 515 ppi. It features a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner for the selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath that doubles up as a heart rate sensor.

While the 120Hz panel on the Mi 11 Ultra doesn’t offer a variable refresh rate like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the content. The panel is 10-bit capable, it offers HDR10+ support, and has a peak brightness of 1500nits. The Xiaomi Mi 11 also packs a couple of cool software features, like Super Resolution, that can enhance your viewing experience even further.

Design

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a design similar to its predecessors, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. It offers a familiar package over on the front with a display that seamlessly curves over the edges to 1.8mm metal frame that gives it a premium look and feel. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers 2m drop protection and twice the scratch resistance as the company’s previous offerings.

Over on the back though, it features a new “squircle” shaped camera module with a circular silver accent around the primary 108MP sensor. The device has subtle Xiaomi branding towards the bottom of the back panel, unlike some of the recent budget offerings from the company.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi offers two different back panel designs on the Mi 11, one with a frosted matte finish back panel that is soft to the touch and another with a vegan leather finish. The company offers the frosted matte finish variant in three colorways — Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, and Frost White — while the vegan leather variant is available in two color options — Lilac Purple and Honey Beige. However, Xiaomi has only launched two of the three frosted glass variants — Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue — in the European market.

In terms of ports, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features a USB Type-C port at the bottom flanked by the SIM card slot on one side and the primary microphone and speaker grille on the other. Over on the top, the device features a secondary microphone next to another speaker grille that features Harman Kardon branding and an IR blaster. The volume rocker and power button are situated within the metal frame on the right edge.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 11 packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. We have dedicated coverage on the SoC, and we encourage you to check it out for more details. You can click on this link for an in-depth look at the Snapdragon 888 and on this link to get an overview of its benchmark results.

The Snapdragon 888 is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. While Xiaomi does offer a more premium 12GB+256GB variant of the Mi 11 in China, the company hasn’t launched it in the European market.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a respectable triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The device uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor for its primary camera that promises great results thanks to Xiaomi’s extensive optimizations.

In our hands-on preview, Ben found that the main camera delivered sharp and vibrant images with excellent dynamic range. The camera offers razor-sharp and fast focusing, and good low-light capabilities. The primary sensor also does a great job while capturing video with excellent stabilization. The secondary 13MP wide-angle shooter also does a decent job with stills. However, its video performance isn’t as good as the primary sensor, and it suffers in dynamic range a bit.

As far as the raw specifications are concerned, the primary 108MP f/1.85 camera boasts of a 1/1.33″ sensor that produces images with 1.6µm large pixels. It offers OIS and AF capabilities. The 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera has a 123° FoV, and the 5MP f/2.4 macro camera can get as close as 3cm to the subject. Over on the front, the device features a single 20MP f/2.2 selfie shooter that also produces 1.6µm 4-in-1 Super Pixel images. To get a glimpse of the Mi 11’s real-world camera performance, check out the photo and video samples in the camera section of our hands-on preview.

To complement the impressive camera hardware, Xiaomi has also packed a host of new features in MIUI 12.5. These include enhanced night-mode capabilities with the primary, ultra-wide, and selfie cameras, RAW-level noise reduction for night mode video, six one-click AI cinema features like Parallel World and Freeze Frame Video, a Magic Zoom mode, and more. The Mi 11 also offers support for HDR10+ video recording, a new Pro Time-lapse mode, and AI Erase 2.0 for easy object removal.

Battery and Charging

The Mi 11 packs a substantial 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The device also features support for 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other devices in a pinch. Sadly, Xiaomi followed in Apple’s footsteps and removed the charger from the box when the device was launched in China. Thankfully though, the company will ship a 55W GaN fast charger in the box to all European buyers at no additional cost.

5G and Connectivity

Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888’s integrated Snapdragon X60 modem-RF system, the Mi 11 offers 5G support across various bands, including n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28/n38/n41/n77/n78/n79. The device also supports dual 5G standby. Along with that, the device features Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, multi-functional NFC, and an IR blaster.

MIUI 12.5 and Android 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first phone to launch with the company’s latest software release based on Android 11 — MIUI 12.5. This MIUI update brings minor improvements over MIUI 12 from last year, and it packs a host of new wallpapers, new system sounds, MIUI+, an updated Notes app, additional privacy settings, and more. Check out the section below for a complete changelog.

MIUI 12.5 changelog System: New: Response to gestures is now instant New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limited to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable.

System Animations: New: A new animation framework renders movement more realistically. New: New UI design is focused on visualization and making your interaction with the device more lifelike.

System Sounds: New: Nature mix is a new exciting way of creating your own notification sound system. New: Hundreds of system sounds that represent animals from all around the world. New: Stereo system sounds.

Super Wallpapers: New: Mount Siguniang super wallpaper.

Privacy Protection: New: Now you can see what apps access your clipboard and control access. New: Using approximate location adds up points to privacy protection. New: You can now manage sensitive permissions and related app behavior independently. New: The behavior of web pages is also tracked now, which helps you to block unwanted and malicious actions. New: Now it’s up to you who and when can track your online behavior. New: All apps now come with a security statement from GetApps. New: Privacy risk scanner. New: Control which apps access and delete items from your Gallery. New: A comprehensive overview of all sensitive permissions. New: You’ll be notified whenever high-risk permissions are used and will be able to block the corresponding actions. Optimization: An all-new privacy protection page.

Notes: New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save texts, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamix layouts make bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.

MIUI+: You can combine your phone and computer into a single working station. You can view MIUI notifications and open phone apps on your computer. Apps from your phone can be handed off to your computer. The items copied on a phone can now be pasted on the computer and vice versa. Photos and screenshots from a mobile device can be instantly used on a computer. Web pages can be seamlessly handed over from one device to another. You can transfer files to your mobile device using the “MIUI+” panel on your computer. New “File Manager” and “Notes” for computers.

Floating Windows: New: Instant messengers now support floating windows. New: Floating windows can be quickly replaced with fullscreen versions of the apps. New: App flashcards show key info when apps are displayed as floating windows. Learn more about new features in “Special features”.

Xiaomi Health: New: You can measure your heart rate using the camera now. New: Start recording running, walking, and cycling workouts manually, and enjoy lots of online workout classes. Optimization: Automatic workout recognition is much more accurate now.

Home screen: New: “Ripples” animation for downloading apps. New: “Burst” animation for uninstalling apps. New: New design for app folders. New: A vertical layout for Recents.

Casting: New: The aspect ratio is adjusted to the external monitor automatically during casting. New: The audio of the app that’s being cast in a floating window is separated from other audio.

Xiaomi Cloud: New: Password manager allows you to store passwords in the cloud. New: You can share device location with other people in your family sharing group. New: Location information can be recorded automatically before the device powers off. New: Convert images to PDF.

Mi Carrier Services: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now.

IME: New: A more convenient way to move a cursor using the scrollbar. New: Function buttons support switching between languages and keyboards. New: You can press and hold the function buttons to access more features. New: Custom themes for keyboards.

Themes: New: Font weight adjustment options for third party fonts. Optimization: Personalization features for system wallpapers, animations, and sounds.

Browser: New: Wallpaper customization in the lite mode. Optimization: Redesigned Incognito mode. Optimization: Pages load much faster now.

Mi Family: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now. Optimization: Revamped device control center.

Search: Optimization: Local search results are sorted automatically now. Optimization: All-new design.



Along with the aforementioned changes, the Mi 11 is also capable of sharing audio with two connected Bluetooth audio accessories at the same time. This will allow you and one of your friends to listen to the same music from your phone without disturbing others. It’s worth noting that the international variant of the Mi 11 doesn’t ship with MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The device will receive the update in Q2, 2021, along with the Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at €749 for the 8GB+128GB variant and €799 for the 8GB+256GB variant. As expected, the device undercuts Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup by a significant margin and offers a much better value proposition for buyers. As of now, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed availability details. The company will release more information via its regional social media channels in the coming days.

The device will be available for purchase on Xiaomi’s website and various other channels. It will only be available in the Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue colorways in the European market. The Mi 11 will come with a two-year warranty, and buyers will be eligible for a one-time free screen repair service at their local Xiaomi Service Center during the first 12 months after the purchase.

It’s also worth noting that Xiaomi has also announced a special edition Mi 11 that features a unique color-shifting back panel design. However, the company hasn’t released any details about the special edition model, except for the fact that it will be available in limited quantities. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the Mi 11 Special Edition.