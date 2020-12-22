Xiaomi’s Mi 11 launches December 28th as the first phone with the Snapdragon 888

A day before Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the company confirmed the names of 14 OEMs who will build devices equipped with the new SoC. Soon after the official announcement, some of these OEMs confirmed plans to launch new smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 onboard. These included Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme. At the time, Xiaomi had revealed that its upcoming Mi 11 would be “one of the first devices to run on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform!” But the company hadn’t shared any specific launch date for the same.

While we had assumed that Xiaomi would launch the Mi 11 sometime early next year, the company’s co-founder Mr. Lei Jun has now confirmed that the flagship device will be announced later this month. In a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Mr. Jun announced that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be released on December 28th at 7:30 PM. While the post reveals no specific information about the Mi 11, it suggests that the device will pack many surprises.

Recent leaks suggest that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Mi 11 Pro, could bring major display enhancements, including a high-resolution QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and new display features like MEMC, SDR-to-HDR upmapping, and AI upscaling. While none of these features are new to the Android smartphone world, it would be great to see such premium display tech reach more people with Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships.

Since Xiaomi has already jumped the gun and announced the launch of its Snapdragon 888-powered flagship, we expect other OEMs to follow suit in the coming days. OPPO and Realme are likely to make the announcement sometime soon, as the companies have already revealed some details about their upcoming flagships, namely the OPPO Find X3 series and the Realme “Race”. While other manufacturers are yet to make a formal announcement, recent leaks suggest that Samsung will be unveiling its Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 series on January 14th.