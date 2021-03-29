The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is a flat screen phone done right

I seem to be in the minority among my peers and colleagues in the tech media scene, but I actually like curved screen phones. Curved screens not only look visually appealing to me — especially with the way visuals seem to spill off the edges like an infinity pool — but also make for a more comfortable in-hand feel. Flat panels by and large don’t feel as premium to me. But Xiaomi’s new Mi 11 Lite is the exception — it’s a flat panel that feels good.

Here’s why I usually dislike flat screens: the corners where the display ends and the chassis begins can result in a sharp edge, which is the case with the Galaxy S20 FE, Realme 8 Pro, and more than a few Redmi devices. If that chassis is too thick like on an iPhone 12, then the whole phone feels angular and blocky.

But the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a flat panel done right. The screen itself doesn’t curve, but the edges are chamfered just enough, and the chassis rounded, to make for a device that doesn’t have sharp sides. It feels like the Google Pixel 5 — another flat screen phone that I actually think feels great in the hand.

It’s also very light and thin at just 159g (0.3lbs) and 6.8mm, providing a welcome reprieve from the big, heavy phones I’ve been testing like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Specification Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Build Colors: Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Colors: Truffle Black, Mint Green, Citrus Yellow

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Dimensions & Weight 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm, 157g 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm, 159g Display 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 FHD+）

10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3

90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10 support

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 FHD+）

10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3

90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ support

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU 1x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.3GHz 1x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 618 Samsung’s 8nm LPP manufacturing process

Xiaomi’s LiquidCool Technology Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G CPU 1x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.9GHz GPU: Adreno 642 Samsung’s 5nm manufacturing process

Xiaomi’s LiquidCool Technology RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB UFS 2.2 storage

6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB UFS 2.2 storage Battery & Charging 4,250mAh battery

33W fast-charging via included charger 4,250mAh battery

33W fast-charging via included charger Security Arc side-mounted fingerprint, PIN/Password, Pattern Arc side-mounted fingerprint, PIN/Password, Pattern Rear Camera(s) Main: 64MP (F/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm, 1/1.97″ sensor size, 6P lens, contrast autofocus)

Ultra wide-angle camera: 8MP (F/2.2, 1.12μm, 1/4″ sensor size, 5P lens)

Macro: 5MP telemacro camera (F/2.4, 1.12μm, 4P lens, contrast autofocus, 3-7cm)

Single-tone flash Main: 64MP (F/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm, 1/1.97″ sensor size, 6P lens, contrast autofocus)

Ultra wide-angle camera: 8MP (F/2.2, 1.12μm, 1/4″ sensor size, 5P lens)

Macro: 5MP telemacro camera (F/2.4, 1.12μm, 1.5″ sensor size, 4P lens, contrast autofocus, 3-7cm)

Single-tone flash Front Camera(s) 16MP in-display selfie camera 20MP in-display selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio & Vibration Dual audio speakers

2x recording microphones

Hi-res Audio certification, Hi-res Audio Wireless certification

Z-axis linear motor Dual audio speakers

Hi-res Audio certification, Hi-res Audio Wireless certification

Z-axis linear motor Connectivity Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 4G LTE integrated modem 4G LTE FDD: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66 4G LTE TDD: 38/40/41 (120M) 3G WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8 4×4 MIMO (Only 4G, B3, B7)

Dual SIM

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 5

NFC and IR blaster Qualcomm Snapdragon X53 4G LTE and 5G integrated modem 5G NR: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n66 4G LTE FDD:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/12/13/17/20/28/32/66 4G LTE TDD: 38/40/41 3G WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/8 2G GSM: 2/3/5/8

Dual 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6

NFC and IR blaster Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11 MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes in two versions: a 4G model that is powered by a Snapdragon 732G and a 5G model running on the brand-new Snapdragon 780G. The latter SoC features Kryo 670 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz frequency and a triple ISP.

I have the Mi 11 Lite 5G model. Unfortunately, because the device is an early review unit, all the popular benchmark apps from Geekbench 5 to PCMark have been blocked, so I can’t test the phone yet in terms of benchmark performance. I also haven’t had the phone long enough to give definitive impressions about performance and battery life.

But as I said at the beginning of the article, the Mi 11 Lite feels very good in the hand. It’s a typical glass sandwich design, with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. The back panel has a matte-frosted coating that is grippy yet doesn’t attract fingerprints — but it’s just standard glass, not Gorilla Glass.

Despite the device’s 6.8mm thinness, Xiaomi managed to cram a 4,250 mAh battery inside the Mi 11 Lite, as well as very loud stereo speakers. There’s a triple camera array headlined by a 64MP camera and flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens, as well as a 16MP selfie camera.

I haven’t had much time to test the cameras much, but it seems to be on par with Xiaomi’s more entry-level offerings. What the Mi 11 Lite lacks in hardware prowess, though, the software makes up for.

The cinematic shooting modes that Xiaomi introduced with the Mi 11 are available here too, as is the clone photo/video feature, which has been very fun to play with.

Xiaomi is selling the Mi 11 Lite 5G for ¥2599 in China and €369 in Europe. At these aggressively low prices, Xiaomi obviously had to compromise somewhere, which is why the Mi 11 Lite lacks wireless charging, an IP water resistance rating, or an in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the phone comes with a 33W wired charger and uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The latter may not actually be a bad thing, as it’s easier to find by touch and very fast to respond.

This is just my first impression of the device. We’ll be back with more in-depth testing, so keep an eye out for future content on not just the Mi 11 Lite but also the Mi 11 Ultra as well!