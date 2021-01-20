Mi 11 and Redmi Note 10 series reportedly coming to India soon

Xiaomi is known for its vast lineup of smartphones spread across several price points. Now that we are in 2021, we can expect all of the popular lineups to be refreshed to match spec expectations in the new year. The Xiaomi Mi 11 was recently launched in China, and the excellent device is now expected to make its way to India alongside the Mi 11 Lite, and refreshes to the popular Redmi Note series in the form of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

According to a report by Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi India is planning to bring in refreshes to some of the more popular lineups to India. While this does not come as a surprise by any means — India is a priority market for Xiaomi after all — the leaker has shared SKU variations and colors that we can expect alongside. For the Mi 11, the Indian market will receive the device in Gray and Blue color options, and in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage and RAM variants. The unreleased Mi 11 Lite will come in three color options: Pink, Black, Blue; and three storage and RAM variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.

As for the unreleased Redmi Note 10 series, the basic variant of the device will come in Gray, White, and Green colors. No further information on colors or storage variants is available at the moment, but with a claimed launch timeline of February 2021, we wouldn’t have to wait long to know more. Ishan also mentions that the devices in the series will be priced more aggressively, to better compete against offerings from Realme in the segment. The report also mentions that the sales for the Redmi Note 9 series were not in line with the company’s expectations, but the report did not back this up with sourcing, so take it at face value.

Either way, we hope to see a simpler Xiaomi lineup in 2021. We found the scores of smartphones released with similar-sounding names, and perplexing and overlapping lineups really confusing, and we can only imagine the plight of the average consumer walking into a store filled with Xiaomi Redmi 9s and Redmi Note 9s and their dozen variations. Simple should be the way forward in our opinion. Let’s see if the company changes its branding plans.