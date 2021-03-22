Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite gets unboxed and sold online ahead of launch

We have been hearing rumors about Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite, the cheapest offering in the Mi 11 series, for a while now. The device was first spotted on certification websites back in January, which in turn revealed some of its key specifications. A more substantial leak came last week when we got our very first look at the design of the smartphone, including its color options. Although Xiaomi has yet to officially launch the Mi 11 Lite, it looks like the device has already made it to the hands of retailers.

As per various reports, the Mi 11 Lite is currently already on sale in Italy from online and offline channels. Italian online retailer Tecnosell is selling the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Mi 11 Lite 4G for €320.

Separately, WinFuture Editor Roland Quandt has shared photos of an Italian store having the Mi 11 Lite in stock. So far, only the 4G model has gone on sale with no similar reports of the Mi 11 Lite 5G model in sight. The 5G model is expected to be similar to the 4G model in most respects but will reportedly pack a faster chipset and more memory and storage.

This soft launch, in turn, has confirmed some of the key specifications of the Mi 11 Lite 4G. As tipped by Sudhanshu Ambhore and corroborated by an unboxing video from Tecnosell, the Mi 11 Lite 4G sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a triple camera setup consisting of 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro sensors. Other specs include a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-SIM, microSD card expansion support, and MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Most of these details lineup with what we knew about the Mi Lite 11 through previous leaks.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G & 5G RAM+ROM & color options for Europe. Mi 11 Lite 4G

-6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB

-Blue, Pink, Black Mi 11 Lite 5G

-6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB

-Green, Yellow, Black — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) March 21, 2021



It should be noted that Xiaomi hasn’t yet made any official announcement about the Mi 11 Lite, nor has the device been listed on Xiaomi’s global website. Exact pricing and global availability are still unknown, but seeing the device is already on sale in Italy, a formal announcement from Xiaomi should be just around the corner. Xiaomi has scheduled a global product launch on Monday, March 29th, though it isn’t clear which products are expected to be unveiled at this event.