Xiaomi Mi 11, OPPO Reno 5 4G, Vivo X60, and LG Stylo 7 forums are open

Last week we opened up XDA forums for the POCO M3, Redmi 9 Power, Moto E7, and Nokia 5.4. Now we are opening forums for four new smartphones, namely, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the OPPO Reno 5 4G, the Vivo X60, and the upcoming LG Stylo 5G, allowing device owners and potential buyers to share their thoughts, findings and propagate aftermarket development efforts in one place.

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Mi 11 is the newest flagship from Xiaomi and represents the best that the Chinese smartphone maker has to offer in the upper echelon of Android smartphones. It proudly flaunts a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 1500 nits peak brightness. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is the star of the show, baked by up to 12GB LPDDR5+ RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. There’s a crazy 108MP primary camera, flanked by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle and 5MP macro sensors and 8K and HDR10+ video shooting support.

Mi 11 XDA Forums

OPPO Reno 5 4G

Launched earlier today, the Reno 5 4G is OPPO’s latest entry in its mid-range Reno line. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G, the Reno 5 4G isn’t the best-specced phone out there. However, it has a premium design, a 90Hz OLED display, and quad cameras, making it appealing to both mainstream and tech enthusiast customers.

OPPO Reno 5 4G Forums

Vivo X60

Vivo launched the new Vivo X60 series in China just yesterday. As a follow up to the last year’s X50 series, the new lineup has several noteworthy upgrades in tow, including Samsung’s latest Exynos 1080 chipset, a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and quad cameras with ZEISS optics. The standard Vivo X60 sports a flat display, a 48MP primary camera, 13MP wide-angle and telephoto sensors, and a 4,200mAh battery. The Pro model adds a fourth camera in the form of an 8MP periscope sensor, a curved display, and a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery.

Vivo X60 XDA Forums

LG Stylo 7 5G

The LG Stylo 7 5G is an upcoming stylus-equipped budget smartphone from LG. As per a recent leak, the Stylo 7 5G will feature a 6.8-inch flat display with a centered-hole punch and a vertically aligned triple camera assembly on the back. It will also come equipped with a stylus, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Not much is known about the LG Stylo 7 5G at this point, but we should have more details as we inch closer to the official launch.

LG Stylo 7 5G XDA Forums