Xiaomi brings the Mi 11 series to the Android 12 Beta update party

Google gave us an extensive look at Android 12 today during the official keynote at Google I/O 2021. At the same time, they updated the OS from Developer Preview to Beta status. Following this announcement, Xiaomi has announced that it will begin seeding its own official Android 12 beta to some of its devices in the Mi 11 series. Similar to last year, the first three Developer Preview updates are already out and available only for Pixel smartphones, while the first Beta update will finally allow more device manufacturers to offer the new update to a wider range of devices.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Pro (China only), the Mi 11, and the Mi 11i (Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro) will be joining the Android 12 Beta (Developer Preview) Program. It is expected that the new Android 12 Beta update for the aforementioned devices will be released with a look and feel that’s closer to AOSP rather than AOSP with MIUI on top which will follow along later in the year.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Forums ||| Xiaomi Mi 11 Forums ||| Xiaomi Mi 11i / Mi 11X Pro / Redmi K40 Pro+ Forums

As is the pattern, devices in the first Beta 1 rollout are the ones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. For example, ASUS’ ZenFone 8, OPPO’s Find X3 Pro, OnePlus’s 9 and 9 Pro, and Realme’s GT are the only phones from the respective companies to join the beta program today. We presume that is because Qualcomm has released an Android 12 preview BSP for the Snapdragon 888 only at this stage.

Download Android 12 Beta 1 for Xiaomi Mi 11 series

Caution: The builds mentioned on this page are for developers only and are not intended to be used by end-users. These builds are early releases and contain bugs and other system instabilities. They also wipe your device completely. It is highly recommended that you back up your data before proceeding. Please exercise your own discretion.

Download Android 12 Beta 1 from the following links:

Xiaomi Mi 11: Download Link

Mi 11 Ultra: Download Link

Mi 11i/Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro: Download Link



We’ll be updating this article with download links as soon as they are made available!

How to flash Android 12 beta

The Android 12 beta ROM comes in the form of a .tgz extension, commonly referred to as a Fastboot ROM. To flash this ROM, you also need to have a Windows PC and phone with an unlocked bootloader. Instructions to unlock the bootloader of your phone can be found on your device’s subforums on XDA.

To flash the downloaded file, follow the instructions below:

Download the MiFlash Tool on your PC that can be found here. After downloading, extract the tool and install it. It is also advised to have ADB and Fastboot installed. Reboot your phone into Download mode by powering it off and then pressing both the Power and Volume Down buttons together. Connect your phone to the computer using the USB cable. Download the Fastboot ROM .tgz file and extract it and make sure you remember the extract location, as you will need to paste the address into MiFlash Tool. Make sure there are no spaces in the extract location path. Run MiFlash Tool on your PC and in the address bar within the tool, paste the extract location from Step 4. Click “Refresh” within MiFlash and the app should automatically recognize your device. Click “Run” within MiFlash to flash the ROM file to the device. The progress bar within MiFlash will turn green, which indicates that the ROM was successfully installed. Your device should boot automatically to the new version.

Have you flashed Android 12 to your Mi 11 series device? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments below!