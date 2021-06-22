Some Mi 11 and other Xiaomi device owners are having touch screen response issues

Some recent Xiaomi devices appear to be suffering from touch response issues, and we don’t know what may have caused the issue. I have personally experienced the problem with my Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review unit after updating to MIUI 12.5, but one of my colleagues with the device does not have the same problem on MIUI 12.0.2. I have embedded a video below showing the problem on my unit.

In a Reddit thread that was posted two months ago, some users state that they have a similar problem on the following devices:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

While we could not verify the existence of this problems on all of the listed devices, it seems that this is a recent problem introduced on a small number of devices running MIUI. It may be a software problem, though what isn’t clear is if a particular MIUI version is the culprit across devices, or how it’s triggered given its inconsistency. Another user posted a video of the issue on their Mi 11 Lite running MIUI 12.0.8 and wondered whether the cause was the pre-applied screen protector. My device has the screen protector removed, though.

I faced no issues prior to the MIUI 12.5 update on my Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, yet a number of other problems were introduced with the update that required me to factory reset my device. On my POCO F3, upgrading to MIUI 12.5 introduced no problems and it works perfectly fine, without any scrolling or touch sensitivity issues.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series is the best set of Xiaomi devices to date, but it’s a shame to see this touch sensitivity problem crop up for some devices. In my case, it has been incredibly frustrating to use my phone, and the update to MIUI 12.5 has made me consider switching devices entirely. Factory resetting the Mi 11 Ultra didn’t fix the issue, and I haven’t found a way to fix it yet. I’ve found that rebooting can temporarily fix it, though sometimes the issue goes away by itself but then comes back pretty quickly. Whatever the cause may be, I’m not alone, and it seems to be happening to some other people too.

There is no indication that this is a widespread issue, as there were very few mentions of touch sensitivity problems that I could find online referencing recent Xiaomi devices. We’ve reached out to Xiaomi for comment and will update the article if we hear back.